Development bosses asked to rule on plans for almost 50 homes near George Washington Hotel

Proposals to develop land north of Stone Cellar Road were submitted to planning chiefs at Sunderland City Council earlier this year.

This included 49 properties on the site, next to the George Washington Hotel, as well as associated vehicle access and landscaping.

According to documents submitted on behalf of applicant Taylor Wimpey and BDW Trading Ltd, local authority bosses have been asked to approve the construction of up to 30 three-bedroom homes and 19 four-bedroom homes, each with access to a rear garden.

Land north of Stone Cellar Road, High Usworth

In addition, designs include about 124 car parking spaces, 10 visitor spaces and a new access from Stone Cellar Road on the site’s southern boundary.

A design and access statement prepared for the application set out the vision for the development, which builder Taylor Wimpey claims will provide “much needed residential accommodation within Washington”, as well as improving wildlife habitats and creating a “defensible Green Belt barrier”.

The site is allocated as a housing growth area within Sunderland City Council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan’.

According to a statement on Taylor Wimpey’s website, the site proposed for housing was formerly used as a practice area for the golf course next door, within the grounds of George Washington Hotel and Golf Club.

A decision on the 49-home estate is expected to be made by May 2022, following a period of public consultation carried out by the city council’s planning department.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00137/FU4

