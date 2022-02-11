Sunderland resident reveals repair anguish after tree fell on home during Storm Malik

John Scott, who lives on Falmouth Square says he is ‘disappointed’ after being told damage to his property could take up to three months to resolve after a tree came crashing down during Storm Malik.

The health and safety manager says he heard a ‘huge crash’ around 11am on Saturday, January 29 and soon realised a tree had fallen on top of his property.

After speaking to housing provider Gentoo, John contacted Sunderland City Council to get the tree removed.

John says he didn’t hear anything from Council bosses so made a visit to the Civic Centre to resolve the problem.

On Monday, January 31, the Council removed the tree using a crane but it had left damage to John’s roof, titles, guttering and telephone lines.

The 55-year-old visited the Civic centre again where he was told to fill out an insurance claim online before he received an email from the Council stating that an investigation could take up to three months.

He said: “The situation is frustrating because I’m waiting around for emergency repairs and I just feel disappointed.

"It looks as though the tree was diseased so that’s the likely reason it came down, the Council should be checking trees every five years.”

John said council teams have not been out to look at the damage since the tree was removed.

He said: “I’ve been left to use my own initiative to sort these repairs out, they need to get their act together.”

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “The City Council is currently assessing this claim which could take up to three months to provide a decision on liability, although we are seeking to resolve the matter quickly.

“We do appreciate the severity of this incident and will contact the claimant with a decision as soon as possible. In these or similar circumstances, householders can also contact their building insurers who may be able to assist with emergency repairs.”

