Why you might be offered a rose in Sunderland ahead of Valentine's Day - and the gift it comes with

To celebrate February 14, a number of costumed characters will out spreading the love in the city centre on Saturday (Feb 12) handing out 50 red roses.

The lucky recipients will be able to take the rose and the attached tag to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and claim a £5 Sunderland Gift Card that can be used at 150 locations across the city.

The cards can be purchased in a number of ways, including ordering online or as an e-card which goes straight into the recipient’s digital wallet.

Roses will be given out to 50 people in Sunderland's city centre.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, believes it is the perfect day for people to receive a treat.

She said: “Valentine’s Day is something we really wanted to get behind and along with the roses, we are installing a very special flower love seat at Central Square in the Bridges, perfect for selfies.

“It’s also a great time to remind people to support local businesses, such as restaurants with a special menu for the day and shops selling cards and gifts.

“We really wanted to spread the love – and not just between couples but also to get people to show their love for retail, hospitality and leisure venues across Sunderland.”

Further information about the Sunderland Gift Card and how to buy them is available at www.sunderlandgiftcard.com

