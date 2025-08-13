Plans to convert a listed building in Sunderland city centre into student accommodation have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building at 4 Albion Place in the city’s St Michael’s ward.

The site sits adjacent to the Sunderland National Reserve Club and Institute and near The Cooper Rose JD Wetherspoons pub and a number of other late-night venues.

4 Albion Place, Sunderland | LDRS

The building has housed hospitality businesses over the years and was recently home to a Thai restaurant before the business announced its closure in January, 2025.

The address 4 Albion Place is also listed as the headquarters of the Sunderland Conservatives on its website, and it is understood that the organisation is looking to relocate to new premises in future.

New proposed plans for the building are seeking permission for a “change of use to student accommodation” with the removal of a kitchen flue system and a metal walkway and other minor external changes.

Plans have been submitted by MSH Developments Ltd with proposals to convert the building into a nine-bed student accommodation scheme over four floors.

This includes two bedrooms in the basement, three bedrooms on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the second floor, each with kitchenette and ensuite shower facilities, and the addition of a shared external cycle store and laundry room.

Applicants said the property was “in the process” of being purchased and that new owners were looking to “convert it into 9-bed student accommodation to meet established demand within the city centre of Sunderland”.

4 Albion Place, Sunderland | LDRS

It was also noted that the building had been partially vacant for some time and that “a number of tenants have operated restaurants/ bars from the ground and basement floors without success”.

A design, access and heritage statement noted the project would “help restore and maintain the character and overall environment of the city centre together with improving the visual amenity and safeguarding the building’s future”.

It was also noted that the “thermal efficiency of the building will be upgraded with increased wall and roof insulation and installation of secondary glazing”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “Where possible we have tried to retain and convert the building with minimum number of internal alterations to the original structure.

“Although floors will need to be subdivided to provide the accommodation required any new internal walls will be constructed from stud work and would be reversible.

“We have proposed to reintroduce the stair from the ground floor to the basement [and] we are also proposing to open up and reinstate the stairs which have been walled off.”

Applicants also acknowledged the “property is close to number of bars/ restaurants and bus routes” and confirmed a “noise assessment has been carried out with recommendations which demonstrates the proposedconversion is suitable as student accommodation.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

A separate bid for listed building consent for associated works has also been submitted to council development chiefs.

For more information on the plans, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01771/FUL and 25/01772/LBC