Sunderland city centre's only Thai restaurant announces closure
Jack Thai opened in the former Bengal Dreams site in Albion Place in summer 2023.
It was brought to the city by restaurateur Jack Sornjitti, who built up a loyal following for his dishes at his first city restaurant, Thai Bay, which ran for seven years in Sunniside.
However, posting on the restaurant’s social media pages, the businessman has announced its closure - but teases a new chapter.
The post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jack Thai. After an incredible journey filled with delicious meals, warm conversations, and countless memories, it’s time for us to turn the page.
“While this chapter is ending, we are excited to share that something new and thrilling is on the horizon—so stay tuned for updates! We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of you, our amazing customers.
“Your support, loyalty, and love for Jack Thai have meant the world to us. Every visit, every shared meal, and every kind word made this venture so special.
“We are truly honoured to have been part of your lives. Though we are saying goodbye to Jack Thai, this isn’t the end. We can’t wait to share what’s next and hope you’ll continue to join us on this journey.
“Keep an eye out for exciting news soon, and thank you again for being the heart of our story. With gratitude,The Jack Thai Team.”
Commenting on the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page, customer Martin Bage said: “Sad news, had some great meals there, food was always spot on.”
Kim Armour said: “Good luck guys we first found you 7 years ago in Sunniside. Sad to see you go.”
Sarah Jane O'Neill said: “A real shame, fab food and customer service.”
Amy Jane said: “This is so sad. We only tried here for the first time 2 nights ago after saying for months and months we wanted to go. The food was outstanding. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.”
