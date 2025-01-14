Sunderland city centre's only Thai restaurant announces closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city centre’s only dedicated Thai restaurant has announced it’s closing its doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Thai Noodle And Curry House on Albion Place | Sunderland Echo

Jack Thai opened in the former Bengal Dreams site in Albion Place in summer 2023.

It was brought to the city by restaurateur Jack Sornjitti, who built up a loyal following for his dishes at his first city restaurant, Thai Bay, which ran for seven years in Sunniside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, posting on the restaurant’s social media pages, the businessman has announced its closure - but teases a new chapter.

The post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jack Thai. After an incredible journey filled with delicious meals, warm conversations, and countless memories, it’s time for us to turn the page.

The restaurant specialised in authentic Thai dishes and curry bowls | Sunderland Echo

“While this chapter is ending, we are excited to share that something new and thrilling is on the horizon—so stay tuned for updates! We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of you, our amazing customers.

“Your support, loyalty, and love for Jack Thai have meant the world to us. Every visit, every shared meal, and every kind word made this venture so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the restaurant in Albion Place, city centre | Sunderland Echo

“We are truly honoured to have been part of your lives. Though we are saying goodbye to Jack Thai, this isn’t the end. We can’t wait to share what’s next and hope you’ll continue to join us on this journey.

“Keep an eye out for exciting news soon, and thank you again for being the heart of our story. With gratitude,The Jack Thai Team.”

Commenting on the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page, customer Martin Bage said: “Sad news, had some great meals there, food was always spot on.”

Kim Armour said: “Good luck guys we first found you 7 years ago in Sunniside. Sad to see you go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Jane O'Neill said: “A real shame, fab food and customer service.”

Amy Jane said: “This is so sad. We only tried here for the first time 2 nights ago after saying for months and months we wanted to go. The food was outstanding. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.”