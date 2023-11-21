Councillors to decide on plans for new 'surface car park' at Holmeside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council plans for a new ‘surface car park’ in Sunderland city centre are due to be decided by councillors next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an application for a site at Holmeside near the city’s redeveloped rail station, which is nearing completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area of land in Holmeside where the proposed car park would be built.

Although demolition works to clear the site have progressed, Sunderland City Council confirmed the car park has not been constructed following a council “review of, and revision to, its parking needs within the city.”

The council also confirmed in a statement that a surface car park would offer “better value for money in the short-term”.

New plans from the council include a 196-space car park with associated access, servicing and landscape work and a ‘green retaining wall’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicle access to the car park would be “gained from an access point to the west, connecting to the existing road that runs from Holmeside to Sunderland College to the south”.

It is envisaged that the new car park would provide a park-and-ride link for those using rail services in the city, with new signage informing motorists of the “acceptable payment methods and relevant charges”.

As part of the plans, a new single-storey mobility hub with a ‘green roof’ is also planned within the car park including cycle parking and screens showing nearby bus and rail timetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, charity Cycling UK raised concerns about the proposed “semi-vertical stands/two twin hydraulic cycle racks to accommodate at least 20 bikes”.

The charity said the proposed equipment models were not “as user friendly as the basic Sheffield stand” and could cause access issues, as well as raising concerns about a “smartphone [being] needed to access the racks”.

The city council, as applicant, said it was “willing to work with Cycling UK to achieve the best design of the [cycling] racks”.

A council report since confirmed that “Sheffield-style cycle racks will be utilised rather than the two-tiered hydraulic system that was originally planned” and that “key access” could be made available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council planning officer’s report published ahead of next week’s decision-making meeting has recommended the car park scheme for approval.

The Planning and Highways Committee report states the car park would help regeneration efforts in the city centre while promoting sustainable transport and would not have a negative impact on highway or pedestrian safety.

The council report adds: “It is considered that the proposed development will serve to support the regeneration of the urban core not only through its role in helping to create a sustainable transport hub within the Holmeside area but also through the attraction of increased footfall and pedestrian activity on Holmeside.

“It has been demonstrated that the principle of utilising the land for the purposes of the development is supported by local and national policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme, which will deliver a sustainable form of development, will have no adverse impact on residential or visual amenity of the locality.

“Further, officers are satisfied that the development would have a negligible impact on the setting of the nearby conservation area and listed buildings”.

Members of the Planning and Highways Committee are expected to decide the next steps for the Holmeside car park on Monday, November 27.

Consultation responses from both Network Rail and Nexus are expected to be reported at the meeting, which starts at 5.30pm at City Hall.