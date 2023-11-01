Council plans for a new ‘surface car park’ in Sunderland city centre have been officially submitted, with a previous bid for a larger multi-storey scheme shelved.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a site at Holmeside near the city’s redeveloped rail station, which is nearing completion.

The car park plan proposed more than 400 spaces over four levels, as well as disabled bays, electric vehicle charging points, cycle parking and provision for a “small commercial unit”.

The area of land in Holmeside where the proposed car park would be built

Although demolition works to clear the site have progressed, council documents state the multi-storey car park has not been constructed following a council “review of and revision to its parking needs within the city.”

Sunderland City Council has confirmed a surface car park would offer “better value for money in the short term”.

Plans submitted to council officials in October, 2023, include a 196-space car park with associated access, servicing and landscape work and a ‘green retaining wall’.

The plan for Holmeside car park

As part of the plans a new single-storey mobility hub with a ‘green roof’ would be constructed at the car park which would include cycle parking and screens showing nearby bus and rail timetables.

It is envisaged that the new car park, if approved, would provide a park and ride link for those using rail services in the city.

Plans identify that vehicle access to the car park would be “gained from an access point to the west, connecting to the existing road that runs from Holmeside to Sunderland College to the south”.

In addition, pedestrian access would also be taken from this road and Holmeside.

A planning and community involvement statement submitted to council planning officials provides more details on the development.

It notes that “of the allocated EV charging bays, 12 of these bays will be active EV charging points and 40 bays will provide passive provision, with ducting and cabling infrastructure, enabling future use”.

Elsewhere the cycle storage facility within the mobility hub would “accommodate at least 20 bikes”.

The planning and community involvement statement adds: “Payments for parking will be made via the RingGo app, and signage will be displayed near the entrance to the car park to inform motorists of the acceptable payment methods and relevant charges”.

Sunderland City Council has previously stated the new car park can play an important role in accelerating the regeneration of the city.

This includes encouraging more visitors to the city centre and “providing a supply of secure, safe and convenient long stay parking close to the [rail] station.”

A consultation exercise which took place prior to the submission of the planning application saw mixed views for the development.

Out of 127 comments received via an online form, 63 comments expressedsupport for the scheme and 64 residents expressed concerns.

A community involvement statement added: “It is clear that the questions asked received mixed responses, with there being general supportfor additional city centre parking, an improved frontage along Holmeside, and wider sustainable travel options.

“However, there are concerns that the proposals will not encourage more visitors to the city centre and the nature of the use on this site”.

It is expected that subject to planning permission being granted, work will start next year.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “The city council and its partners are continuing with their work on developing and delivering an updated city centre for all residents, businesses and visitors.

“A Holmeside surface car park introduces use and amenity, offers better value for money in the short-term, and keeps options open for in the future”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 19, 2023.