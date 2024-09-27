Decision day set for riverside 'shipbuilding heritage' sculptures in Sunderland

Collage Image Of Proposed Riverside Sculptures Sunderland

Decision day set for riverside 'shipbuilding heritage' sculptures, councillors to decide on plans v.1

Plans for new riverside sculptures paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding heritage are set to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss separate applications for new public art pieces along the riverside walkway in the St Peter’s ward.

Two of the sculptures have been created by famous North East artist Ray Lonsdale and will complement the ‘Gan Canny’ sculpture at Keel Square in the city centre.

Proposed Riverside Sculpture Molly Pays Tribute To Sunderland’S Female Shipyard Workers

The third sculpture is a tribute to the city’s forgotten women shipyard workers created by Dr Ron Lawson, a Sunderland-born artist whose own career started in heavy industry.

The new sculptures will become part of Sunderland’s Sculpture Trail which was launched more than three decades ago and now runs along the final part of the Coast to Coast cycle route.

The first Ray Lonsdale piece ‘It Says Here’ is a large sculpture depicting two shipyard workers having their lunch together and will be located on the riverside walkway between Palmer’s Hill Road and the ‘Shadows in Another Light’ sculpture.

Sculpture Launch Day Depicts A Young Girl Sat With Her Grandfather Overlooking The River Wear Ray Lonsdale

The second piece from the artist, ‘Launch Day’, will be based nearby and depicts a young girl sitting with her grandfather overlooking the river Wear, hearing stories of what it was like to work in the shipyards.

A planning and design statement submitted to the council notes the sculptures aim to “pay tribute to the city as a global hub of shipbuilding” and to “tell the story of the decline of shipbuilding in the city and ultimately the closure of the yards”.

The third sculpture saw Dr Ron Lawson commissioned by the Sunderland branch of the Soroptimists, who work to support and champion women and girls across the world, along with the support of Sunderland City Council and Apextra CIC.

The project aimed to create a lasting legacy for hundreds of Wearside women and the important role they had in the city’s shipyards during the Second World War years.

One Of The New Ray Lonsdale Sculptures Shows Shipyard Workers On Their Lunch Break Reading The Echo Ray Lonsdale

Planning documents state the sculpture, named ‘Molly’, would be installed on the riverside walkway opposite the National Glass Centre.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss the three planning applications at a meeting at City Hall next week.

All planning applications have been recommended for approval by council planning officers, who have deemed the public artworks acceptable.

Council planners, in a committee report, said the applications would be acceptable in relation to design and visual impact and added the sculptures would have no “unacceptable impacts” on heritage assets, highway safety, ecology and archaeology.

The Sculpture Trail was created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley to bring together Sunderland’s past and present, with local people playing a major part in making the trail.

Around the plinth of ‘Shadows in Another Light’ are plaques showing the history of Sunderland, including the Lambton Worm, which were created in workshops by blind and partially sighted people.

The trail includes a ‘shadow’ of a hammerhead crane common in Sunderland shipyards, and ‘Taking Flight’ which shows a cormorant taking flight in five stages.

A collection of huge stone books outside the University of Sunderland, named ‘Pathways to Knowledge’, refers to Bede and the Great Library of St Peter’s while a series of three doors called ‘Passing Through’, represent the past, present and future.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism at Sunderland City Council, speaking earlier this year, said: “The sculpture trail has been a huge success since its launch.

“We have every confidence that these three new sculptures will continue to build on its success, by drawing more people to the area while ensuring the city’s fascinating story continues to be told to future generations.”

The final decision on the three new sculptures rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on September 30 at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.