Plans for a major revamp of a city centre leisure complex are due to go before Sunderland councillors for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss a council application for the future of the Sunniside Leisure buildings, a site recently re-branded as Sunniside Social.

The leisure complex has faced issues in recent years, with the collapse of the Empire Cinemas chain temporarily leaving Sunderland without a multiplex cinema, as well as several restaurant units sitting vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CGI images of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion | Sunderland City Council/Building Design Northern/LDRS

However, Sunderland City Council recently bought the building and secured a new cinema operator Omniplex, as well as agreeing a multi-million pound plan to revive and improve the Sunniside leisure complex.

Work is under way to secure occupiers for empty units and Sunderland City Council in June, 2025, announced the former Frankie & Benny’s unit would be taken over and operated as a restaurant by Indian street food chain My Delhi.

One planning application sought permission for the “installation of new external facades and shop frontages” at 114-118 High Street West and 1-3 Lambton Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application for listed building consent was also submitted for 114-118 High Street West, which includes the listed ‘Register Buildings’ at the same address.

Proposed works included “internal alteration and renovation works to existing units”, as well as the “removal of existing shop frontages to the ground floor” and “new replacement traditional timber shop frontages”.

New “external cladding to the facades and shop frontages to the connecting facades that are included within the listed building’s curtilage” was also planned.

CGI images of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion | Sunderland City Council/Building Design Northern/LDRS

A design and access statement submitted with the plans noted the “shopfront refurbishment works” aim to “revitalise the high street [and] attract new investment to the area, while also contributing to the preservation of the Grade II-listed facade of the Register Buildings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that “metal cladding” used in part of the scheme would “give reference to the historical links to the shipbuilding of Sunderland, linking the affluence of High Street West with the shipbuilding of High Street East and the Port of Sunderland”.

Applicants said the colour palette for the buildings had been “carefully selected with three neutral tones, complimenting, while dividing up the external facade, framing the listed facade and distinguishing and celebrating the different buildings, old and new.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the planning applications for approval.

The committee report notes that the plans would “reinvigorate the leisure complex’s commercial units facing High Street West by significantly improving their quality and appearance and better integrating them with the listed façade and wider historic surroundings of the Sunniside Conservation Area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report adds: “The commercial units have suffered from high levels of vacancy and it is hoped that the proposals will increase their appeal to prospective tenants, thus securing greater levels of occupancy and contributing positively to the vitality of Sunniside and the wider city centre, in accordance with the objectives of [planning policies].

“In terms of design quality and built heritage considerations, both Historic England and the council’s built heritage officer are fully supportive of the proposals, with the traditional shopfronts below the listed façade and the new treatment of the exteriors of the flanking buildings representing significant improvements to the current arrangement.

“The proposals are considered far more sympathetic to the historic surroundings, with all elements of the development having a positive relationship with the listed façade and enhancing the streetscene of High Street West and the wider Sunniside Conservation Area.”

CGI images of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion | Sunderland City Council/Building Design Northern/LDRS

A heritage statement submitted to council planning officials earlier this year (2025) said the Register Buildings date back to 1856 and were “originally the Offices for Registrar and Poor Law Guardians” before being “converted into a collection of leisure/retail units”, with the adjoining cinema complex being a “late 20th Century addition”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that “only one unit is occupied (Nando’s) with the remaining three units currently empty”.

Remaining units include the large corner unit which was previously a buffet restaurant, a unit previously occupied by a pizza restaurant and the former Frankie & Benny’s unit, which sits on the corner with Lambton Street.

Councillors on Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on the planning applications at a meeting on October 20, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/01201/LB3 and 25/01202/LP3.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/