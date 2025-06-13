Well-known empty Sunderland unit to be taken over by Indian restaurant

It’s been announced that My Delhi will be opening a restaurant in the former Frankie & Benny’s unit in Sunniside.

The corner unit has stood empty since the American-themed chain closed in the city in 2019, but its new chapter is part of plans to improve the whole complex.

The area is being rebranded as Sunniside Social, a new hospitality and leisure hub for the city, with My Delhi the first operator to be announced.

Already well established in the North East, the Indian street food chain, which has won numerous awards for its dishes, has signed a lease for the 4,089sqft unit as part of wider plans to open chains across the UK.

How the unit looked in 2019 when Frankie & Benny’s closed | Sunderland Echo

The new venture will see My Delhi relocate from their current Sunderland site in Borough Road, which opened in 2022.

The old Frankie & Benny’s site was previously earmarked for RIO. In December 2023, it was announced that the Brazilian steakhouse would take up the old Halo site in Low Row instead, however, there’s been no activity on that site as yet.

Elahi Shah Amin, Director at My Delhi Indian Streetery, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening a new and improved venue at Sunniside Social in Sunderland city centre.

“Anyone who has been to one of our restaurants will know we take great pride in bringing the authentic tastes, sights and sounds of Delhi to our customers here in the UK, and this new venue will take that concept even further.

Cllr Kevin Johnston and Elahi Shah Amin | Submitted

“We’ve been back to Delhi a couple of times recently, seeking inspiration for new experiential concepts which we can introduce to the new Sunderland site and then roll out across our existing and upcoming venues, and it’s really got our creative juices flowing.

“We have some fantastic plans for making our restaurants even more experiential and more importantly, for some delicious new additions to our menus, which we’re sure will be a huge hit and hopefully see us take home more National Curry Awards.”

The new My Delhi restaurant will be located on the ground floor of Sunniside Social, fronting onto the high street, and will include a private dining area for special functions.

Sunniside Social

How the Sunniside Social hub could look | Submitted

In May 2025 Sunderland City Council unveiled plans to invest £1.9million in the transformation of the Sunniside Leisure complex.

The proposed upgrades include repairs to the Grade II-listed building façade, streetscape improvements, new shop frontages and work to refurbish several leisure units.

A new brand, Sunniside Social, will also be adopted for the new leisure and hospitality hub, which upon completion, will house high quality new leisure and hospitality outlets.

Elahi said he was impressed with the plans for the area.

“There’s a renewed optimism about Sunderland at the moment and everybody is just so positive,” Elahi said. “It’s as if the whole city is behind the momentum, too. It’s not just one anchor organisation, everyone is investing.

“The Council, football club, private investors, it’s galvanised everyone and Sunniside Social will only build on that momentum.

“The plans for the development look absolutely stunning and with the ongoing investment in the new cinema, Sunderland AFC back in the Premier League and the new wear footbridge due to open this summer, it’s exactly what Sunderland needs. It was a no brainer for us to be involved and we can’t wait to be part of it.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are thrilled that My Delhi is continuing to invest in the city.

“Sunniside Social is set to be one of the most highly anticipated hospitality and leisure destinations to open in the North East over the next couple of years and securing My Delhi as an anchor tenant is testament to that.

“It demonstrates the confidence the group has, not only in this development, but the wider city, and we are delighted that Elahi and the team will be an integral part of Sunderland’s ongoing transformation.”