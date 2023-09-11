Decision date set for apartments at Grade II-listed building in Sunderland city centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee are due to discuss proposals this month for a building at 110-112 High Street West, on the corner with Bedford Street.

The Grade II-listed building, which sits adjacent to the city’s listed ‘Hutchinson’s Buildings’, dates back to around 1876 and was once a bank.

Over the years the building has been expanded, with a two-storey flat roof extension to the rear.

Apartments planned at listed building in High Street West, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

New plans from X8 Properties Ltd aim to convert the building’s upper floors into 14 self-contained apartments, as well as creating a new commercial unit on the ground floor.

The apartment scheme proposes a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom, studio and mezzanine apartments, all with integrated living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms.

A report prepared by council planning officers ahead of a decision-making meeting later this month has recommended the apartments plan for approval.

Council planning officers said the conversion would “contribute positively to the vitality of the city centre” and would offer a mix of accommodation.

Applicants confirmed they would “primarily seek to let the apartments to students but would want the flexibility to offer the accommodation to non-students as well”.

It was agreed that eight of the apartments would be solely student accommodation and the remaining six would “have the potential to accommodate non-students”.

Any planning approval would be subject to the completion of a section 106 agreement, a legal agreement typically used to secure funds from developers to reduce the impact of developments.

A financial contribution has been requested towards ecology mitigation, including addressing impacts from “increased recreational disturbance” on coastal nature sites.

The council’s conservation team also confirmed the apartment conversion plan would “secure the future of the listed building in a sustainable use that will ensure its long-term conservation”.

The council committee report adds: “The impact of the development on the character and appearance of the Sunniside Conservation area is acceptable whilst appropriate levels of amenity will be afforded to prospective occupants and there will be no negative impact on the amenity of neighbouring dwellings.

“There will be no negative impact with regard to flooding or highway safety.

“The 60/40 split providing student and non-student accommodation provides a mix of residential types and subject to an appropriate condition and confirmation of the split via a section 106 agreement, the residential split is appropriate.

“The ecological implications have been assessed and subject to relevant conditions and a financial contribution towards coastal protection to be made via a section 106 agreement, the scheme is considered acceptable”.

The final decision on the housing plan rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, September 18.