Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a building at 110-112 High Street West on the corner with Bedford Street.

The Grade II-listed building, which sits adjacent to the city’s listed ‘Hutchinson’s Buildings’, dates back to around 1876 and was once a bank.

Over the years the building has been expanded, with a two-storey flat roof extension to the rear.

Apartments planned at listed building in High Street West, Sunderland. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

According to a design, access and heritage statement submitted to council officials, the building has been used as offices and the current occupier, a law firm, is looking to relocate.

New plans from X8 Properties Ltd aim to convert the building’s upper floors into 14 self-contained apartments, as well as creating a new commercial unit on the ground floor.

The apartment scheme proposes a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom, studio and mezzanine apartments, with some internal works needed to bring forward the residential accommodation.

Developers have stressed that the impact of the proposed internal alterations would be “outweighed [sic] by the safeguarding of the building”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “Demand for commercial use in this area with this type of building has fallen over the last number of years with businesses relocating to new buildings more suited to their needs and with reduced maintenance costs and with the general contraction of the high street focusing on the Bridges Shopping Centre.

“There are a number of buildings in the area currently vacant and falling into a state of disrepair”.

Those behind the scheme said the apartment use would be in keeping with neighbouring properties and would “make full use of the normally empty upper floors to provide much-needed residential accommodation”.

Other benefits suggested by applicants included “helping with general security in the area”, supporting local businesses and “helping to rejuvenate the city centre and safeguard the building’s future”.

Planning applications for the change of use and listed building consent have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Decisions on the applications are expected to be made once periods of council consultation have concluded.

