Plans for a major new housing development in the Hetton area are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an application for a parcel of land off Murton Lane near Easington Lane Primary School.

Planning documents note the site was part of the former ‘Forest Estate’ demolished in the early 2000s, with the site today mainly made up of fields and disused ‘original estate roads’.

A mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes are proposed with around 250 parking spaces provided via private driveways, along with electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the estate and garage parking for some homes.

Proposed housing numbers include 21 two-bed houses, 58 three-bed houses and 56 four-bed houses.

The land is located within Sunderland’s Hetton ward with access points to the new housing estate proposed from both Murton Lane and South Hetton Road.

Housing proposals are expected to include areas of green space and a landscape buffer along part of the development to “soften” its appearance, as well as 27 visitor parking spaces across the site, including provision for the existing residents along North View.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, two public objections were submitted mainly raising concerns about increased traffic and traffic noise.

Hetton Town Council also supported the principle of developing the brownfield site but said “concerns remained” around access and “lack of infrastructure / highways improvements”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making Planning and Highways Committee next week, has recommended the scheme for approval.

The committee report stated the site has “historically had deliverability issues” but was suitable for housing, and that new plans would “make a notable and valuable contribution to the delivery of new housing in the city”.

The council report also noted that the proposed development could “provide appropriate amenity for prospective residents and coexist satisfactorily with adjacent residential occupiers” and that there were no objections from council highways officers.

It was also argued that the scheme would “bring forward a fundamentally positive development that will substantially meet the aims and objectives of improving health and wellbeing in Sunderland”.

The committee report adds: “The site’s longstanding deleterious condition, which includes a propensity for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour, is having a detrimentally adverse effect on visual amenity and character of the area.

“The detailed proposals set out by this scheme would undoubtedly deliver substantive benefits through the residential regeneration of this brownfield site.

“Within this context, the proposed development will deliver a development which provides a variety [of] house types, styles and a quality of design which will provide significant visual uplift to the area and respect the character of the surroundings”.

A previous design and access statement from applicants said the housing development would “enhance the built environment in Easington Lane, forming a positive spatial relationship and a subtle, sensitive and well-considered continuation of the village”.

A planning statement also confirmed the application was supported by a financial viability assessment (FVA) which “demonstrates that it is not viable to provide affordable housing as part of this development”.

Council planners, in a committee report, said the absence of financial contributions from the developer, including contributions around education and ecology, were “regrettable and will bring about associated negative impacts”.

However, the council report argued that “significant positive weight” must be given to the delivery of new homes and the proposed “redevelopment of a site which, in its current condition, is causing visual harm and incidents of anti-social behaviour”.

The committee report added: “Within this context and very much on balance, it is considered that the significant positive aspectsof the development as outlined above should outweigh the absence of planning obligations [financial contributions] on this occasion.

“The recommended viability review to be secured via the required legal agreement would ensure a robust review mechanism would be in place to reappraise the viability of the scheme.

“The trigger point(s) would come into force at an appropriate juncture of the development and subject to the review mechanism establishing that financial contributions/obligations could be made at that juncture”.

It was noted that if financial contributions were secured from developers in future, funds would be “directed towards the relevant areas based on a hierarchical approach in discussion with ward members [councillors]”.

The final say on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on July 29, 2024.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.