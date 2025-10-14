Plans to partially demolish a B&M retail store on Wearside to facilitate a new extra care apartment scheme are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee is expected to discuss an application for the B&M site at The Green in Southwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&M site Southwick (October 2025) | LDRS

In addition, up to eight two-bedroom residential apartments were proposed for “independent living” aimed at those aged over 55, which would be independent of the extra care scheme.

Under the plans, developers said the smaller commercial unit to the north of the site facing into The Green in Southwick would be “retained” for “commercial use.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Ropley Properties Limited said the “existing store front on the high street” would be “preserved and changed ownership” and had been “designed so a smaller convenience style shop could operate within the unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an outline planning application, planning permission was sought for the access, layout and scale of the extra care development, with appearance and landscaping “reserved” until a later date.

However, a planning statement from applicants confirmed the wider development would “see the closure of the B&M unit.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, dozens of public objections were submitted raising concerns about the loss of the B&M unit and calling for it to be saved, with a formal objection also submitted on behalf of B&M Retail Ltd making a case for the care facility plans to be scrapped.

The representation from B&M said the Southwick site was a “significant retail facility which makes a major contribution to the vitality and viability of the district centre” and disputed claims that the “provision of a smaller retailer unit possibly for use as a convenience store would adequately offset the loss of B&M”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&M site Southwick (October 2025) | LDRS

The objector’s statement added: “While the closure of the B&M store is a commercial decision, such an outcome is only arising because of the proposed development by the applicant which would result in the loss of 31 jobs […] in the event that the current proposal is refused, the outcome would be likely to be materially different.”

Reference was also made to a community consultation exercise linked to the applicant which, according to a council planning report, attracted more than 100 objections.

Council documents noted there had been around 29 objections to the care development and demolition during a formal planning consultation process, with concerns including increased pressure on local services, the “loss of an important local shopping facility” and “anchor store” within Southwick, the suitability of the site, noise impacts and more.

One objector said the loss of B&M would be “the end of an era for the Village Green”, while another said the plan, if approved, would make the area a “ghost town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement was also submitted on behalf of The Probation Service raising concerns about the extra care scheme having an “adverse impact on the operations of the Stoney Lane Contact Centre, both at the construction and operational phase”.

The consultation statement, labelled as ‘neutral’, said there were “security and safety concerns [linked to] the new vehicular access point on Stoney Lane”, as well as concerns about “the introduction of potentially vulnerable residents in close proximity to the existing probation facility.”

Southwick’s three ward councillors also submitted a joint statement raising concerns about the impact on the area’s community, heritage and local economy and said the city council needed to “ensure that the new development retains a shopping area that closely resembles the existing one”.

B&M site Southwick (October 2025) | LDRS

While supporting “new high-quality housing in the community”, the ward councillors raised concerns that the loss of B&M could “significantly impact footfall to other nearby businesses, potentially harming the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the redevelopment plans for approval.

Council planners, in a committee report, noted the objections to the scheme from existing tenant B&M and “concerns over the loss of an anchor store and the impact such a loss would have in terms of its contribution to the vitality and viability of the Southwick district centre”.

It was noted that “the agent (on behalf of the landowner) has argued that the demand for such large retail premises is limited and that discussions with other large space retailers had received negative feedback in terms of whether they would want to occupy the site in the future”.

The council committee report said that “this is understood to have followed a lower lease offer from the current occupier which the agent claims is an indication that the store is neither vital nor viable in its current oversized format”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council committee report adds: “The council, as local planning authority, therefore instructed an independent consultant to undertake an assessment to consider the likely impact the proposed redevelopment of the existing B&M store site would have on the vitality and viability of Southwick Green District Centre.

“For the reasons set out in this report and as detailed more comprehensively within the retail briefing note attached to the planning file, the report found that on balance, any adverse impacts of the development proposals would be outweighed by the positive factors.

“[This] includes the fact that the scheme would help to maintain and enhance the long-term vitality and viability of Southwick Green District Centre, by allowing it to diversify, in response to changes in the retail and leisure sectors, and the realistic prospect of the existing B&M being vacated in the near future; and play an important role in ensuring the vitality of the centre, through the provision of residential development which helps to regenerate the area to the rear of Southwick Green and generates new footfall, whilst retaining retail/commercial floorspace which presents an active frontage to the centre.

“Within this context and in appreciating the strength of feeling expressed over the proposed loss of the store, it is not considered that the proposals would result in any significant adverse impact upon the centre, therefore it is not considered that there are any grounds for refusal of the application in terms of planning policy relating to town centres and retail development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council committee report also said the scheme would “meet an identifiable [need] for new housing options for older [people] and those with specific care requirements within the city”.

It was noted that there were not any “demonstrable grounds which would direct the council to refuse planning permission for the development as proposed and the development is consequently considered to be acceptable.”

A previous planning statement from applicants noted the proposals had been “submitted in outline form to allow for the future operator to have a degree of flexibility and choice with the final detailed design and landscaping”.

The planning statement confirmed the development would result in the closure of the B&M unit and acknowledged there had been “objection to the loss of the B&M retail unit from local residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was noted that retail units were not classed as a “community facility” under planning policies and that the “policy test is whether or not the vitality and viability of the district centre is maintained and enhanced”.

Developers added the existing B&M building is of “poor design” and that new plans “present an opportunity to enhance the character of the site.”

Councillors on Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on the outline planning application at a meeting on October 20, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01111/OUT

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/