Residents have been invited to have their say on early plans for an extra care development on Wearside.

Developers are hoping to demolish the “more modern” part of the B&M building to the rear of 31-41 The Green in Southwick to bring forward an extra care scheme.

Extra care, which typically offers an alternative to retirement living, provides independent living with access to care if needed.

Under new plans being developed by Triple Jersey Limited, a split three to five storey care scheme could be provided, with a total of 46 apartments.

B&M site in Southwick. Picture: Google Maps

Under the plans, the majority of existing buildings on site would be demolished.

However, the original commercial building currently occupied by B & M facing onto The Green in Southwick would be retained for “the potential of a two-storey commercial building”.

Members of the local community are being invited to view the design proposals and provide feedback prior to the submission of a planning application.

Information on the development, including pictures of how it could look, are provided on the website of planning consultancy DPP Planning.

A statement on the DPP Planning website adds: “The apartments will be a mix of one and two bedrooms and will have kitchen, dining and living space.

“The scheme will however also include communal areas such as kitchens, dining space, laundry areas, therapy space, activity/gym/quiet room, library and external terrace.

“There is also scope for ancillary uses such as a hairdresser”.

Other parts of the extra care scheme include changes to the existing site to create new access points and a new parking layout, as well as electric vehicle parking, visitor parking and new landscaping.

Comments on the draft plans can be emailed to [email protected] or alternatively, posted to DPP, Studio 015, Haylofts, St Thomas Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4LE.

Developers are asking for comments to be submitted no later than 5pm on November 5, 2023.

Following closure of the consultation period, all feedback will be reviewed ahead of finalising the scheme for a planning application.

The feedback will be responded to within a ‘statement of community involvement’ which will be submitted in support of the planning application.

Once a planning application has been submitted to Sunderland City Council residents can comment again as part of a formal consultation period.