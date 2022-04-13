The cash is available to city residents who currently pay their council tax by direct debit, with more than 71,000 expected to have received the money by the end of the Easter weekend.

However, those who have only recently switched to direct debit will start to receive their payments later this month, from the week beginning Monday, April 25, once their bank details have been validated.

About 120,000 households on Wearside are eligible to receive the Council Tax Energy Rebate worth £150 – and of those, 31,000 already getting Council Tax support can get a £20 top-up as well.

Sunderland City Council’s executive director of corporate services, Jon Ritchie, said: "We have the systems in place to make these payments efficiently.

"In addition, Sunderland is providing discretionary funding to help hard-pressed residents with extra financial support."

What is the Council Tax Energy Rebate?

A one-off payment of £150 to households living in council tax bands A – D, expected to be made throughout April and which will not need to be paid back.

Who is eligible for a rebate?

Households in bands A-D and which they live in as their main home and were liable to pay council tax on as of April 1.

This includes those receiving Local Council Tax Support, even if their council tax bill for the year is less than £150, and some households which are already exempt from paying council tax.

But residents who live in a HMO (House of Multiple Occupation) are not eligible to receive the Council Tax Energy Rebate.

How do I know if I am in an eligible property?

More details about the scheme in Sunderland can be found here.

How do I get my council tax rebate?

If you live in an eligible property and you pay your council tax by direct debit, your local council will make the payment directly to your bank account automatically, starting from April 2022.

The Independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted take up of the offer could be just 80% among households which per do not pay via direct debut.

If you live in an eligible property and you do not currently pay your council tax by direct debit, households in Sunderland can sign up here.

Residents who do not currently pay by direct debit can also complete an online application form which will need to be verified and validated before payments can be made.What if I receive Council Tax Support?

Households in receipt of Sunderland’s own Council Tax Support scheme at the beginning of April are receiving a £20 top-up. This means that all households in receipt of Council Tax Support can receive a total payment of £170.

How long do I have to make sure i can claim the money on offer?