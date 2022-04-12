Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application in 2021 for the former Princess of Wales Centre off Hylton Road.

The building, which sits within the St Anne’s ward, was previously used by the Alzheimer’s Society and officially closed in 2019.

Unde plans from applicant MCC Homes Ltd, the vacant site will be redeveloped to house 19 bungalows aimed at people aged over-55.

The site in question.

The applicant is expected to build the properties which will be acquired by Sunderland City Council as a ‘registered provider’ upon completion.

Plans for the bungalow development were presented for decision at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee on April 11, 2022.

Planning officers, recommending the plans for approval, said the housing scheme would have “significant” social benefits and would match aims in the council’s City Plan.

This includes “more and better housing”, “access to equitable opportunities and life chances” and “people enjoying independent lives”.

Although planners said the proposals were considered acceptable on balance, councillors raised concerns about the planning application failing to comply with a number of planning policies.

Councillors also questioned why some trees had been felled on site before a planning application was submitted.

Council officers said that after a site visit, they were satisfied that the felled trees were exempt from a formal application process as they were classed as “dying or dangerous.”

Councillors were also told that the development had a condition to include bird boxes and bat boxes which would achieve benefits for protected species, not just the habitats present.

Following discussion, the plans won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways (East) Committee.

However, councillors agreed to amend the recommendation from council officers and requested that the developer makes a financial contribution towards allotments and the improvement of local open space.

This forms part of a section 106 legal agreement which already includes contributions towards affordable housing and coastal protection, with the agreement set to be finalised after the planning meeting.

Councillor Gregory Peacock, committee member and St Anne’s ward representative, welcomed the housing proposals.

Cllr Peacock told the meeting: “I’m keen to see the site developed and I think the bungalows for over 55s are ideal for that site.

“I just have concerns about the developer’s methods and compliance with policy.”