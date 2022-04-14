Bungalow plans for ‘overgrown’ Sunderland site rejected for the second time

Proposals for the triangular shaped piece of land, behind properties on Benedict Road and St Andrew’s Terrace and accessed from the rear lane of Bede Street, included a detached bungalow with dormer windows in the roof space to provide a first floor.

A similar application was previously refused by Sunderland City Council and later dismissed at appeal in June 2021.

Consultation on the latest scheme, which made some changes to the original scheme, received 19 letter of support, suggesting it would “[smarten] up the area” and make use land “which is otherwise neglected, overgrown and used as a dumping ground”.

However, the notices from seven objectors claimed it would overshadow nearby properties, increase parking pressures and impact the “character of the area”.

A report prepared for the city council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee recommended the scheme be refused planning permission.

While noting the proposal was acceptable in principle, subject to suitable conditions, council planners said several matters made the proposal “unacceptable”.

Site of proposed bungalow which has been refused for a second time by Sunderland City Council.

A report presented to councillors, who met on Monday (April 11) also noted the absence of an updated ecology report to assess the “full ecological impact of the development” as another reason for refusal.

Following a presentation on the application, members of the panel voted to refuse the bungalow plan.

The applicant has the right to challenge the ruling by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.