Jack Woodley was murdered by ten youths after he left Houghton Feast in last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed in the back, a court has heard. He later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old has admitted he was the first to attack Jack but told jurors he threw "four or five" punches, got him a headlock and then ended his involvement in the violence, which others joined in and continued down an alleyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley.

David Lamb QC, defending the youth, asked him if he could remember what he did to Jack at the start of the trouble.

The youth said: "Yes, I punched him."

Mr Lamb asked: "Are you able to say why?"

The youth replied: "No I'm not, I can't remember."

The boy said he punched Jack "in the head or in the face, I'm not really sure".

When asked about Jack's reaction, the youth said "he tried to hit me back" but said he did not think the blow connected.

The youth said after the four or five punches he then got Jack in a headlock before he was pulled away by a girl and used no further violence.

He told jurors: "I thought it was just going to be a one-on-one fight, to be fair."

When asked how he feels about Jack's death, the youth said: "I don't feel too good, to be fair.

"I am sorry for what happened. I don't really know what else to say. He shouldn't have lost his life."

Mr Lamb asked the youth if he feels "upset" about what happened, which he said he did and he was then asked what he expected would happen.

The teenager said: "Just a one on one fight, I wasn't expecting him dying, I wasn't expecting him getting seriously hurt or anything like that."

During cross-examination by prosecutor Mark McKone QC, the youth was asked if he felt like he was to blame for what happened to Jack.

The teen replied: "In a way, because I started the fight but I never knew anyone else was going to jump in."

Ten youths, now aged between 14 and 18, deny murder.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.