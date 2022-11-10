Working on the Street Angels project.

Work is now underway on a very special Christmas project, landing in The Boldons this Christmas, running throughout December.

The Boldon Street Angel will be a temporary art installation, inspired by ‘Street Angels’ from around the world, including those in South Tyneside, who work to keep people safe.

Vicar, Rev Paul Barker, described the art project as he urged people in the community to get involved.

"It will become a collage made up of treasured items, donated by people from across our community and show the beauty of difference and togetherness,” he said.

“Just as angels at the first Christmas carried a message of hope, this piece of art will inspire and remind us that we can all bring hope to others and be an angel to someone.”

The project is being organised by members of the Church of England Churches in the Boldons, but Paul said it is ‘open to absolutely everyone to be a part of the art’.

"Residents, community groups and businesses are warmly invited to donate something to be a part of the artwork, which represents them, their group, or someone they love to be added to the angel’s wings,” said Paul.

The Reverend Paul Barker.

"Ideas so far have included a piece of fabric or a broken brooch or sparkly earring, a feather or a button, a small knitted or crocheted item, a photograph, or a toy.”One participant, Amy Rutherford, decided to donate a single earring, which belonged to her mother in law.

She said: “I only have one, it’s a little star. I assume I must’ve found it when we were clearing her house and didn’t have the heart to throw it out.

"I found any item with a tangible connection to her really difficult to sort; the everyday things like her hairbrush, watch and diary.

"My mother-in-law loved angels and feathers so she’d be thrilled at the idea of having something of hers included in the Street Angel project.

Sue Bates at a coffee morning attaching a treasured item to the wings.

"It’s really comforting that the little piece of her that's just sat around is going to be included in something so special.”

Items can be dropped off at the following churches::: St George's Church, Front Street, East Boldon:: St Nicholas Church, Rectory Bank, West Boldon:: St Nicholas Church, Hedworth Lane, Boldon CollieryIf people wish to arrange drop off, as the churches aren’t always open, they can email [email protected] team is also looking for people to help with construction, and anyone handy with a glue gun or other creative skills is invited to take part in the following sessions, which will also serve as donation drop-off times.:: Tuesday, November 15, 10am-11am, St George's Church Coffee Morning:: Thursday, November 17, 9am-10.30am, Little Angels Toddlers, St Nicholas Church Boldon Colliery:: Saturday, November 19, 11am-12.30pm, Messy Church at St Nicholas Church Boldon Colliery:: Tuesday, November 22, 10am-11am, St George's Church Coffee Morning:: Saturday, November 26, - 10am-12.30am, St Nicholas Fare West Boldon Church Hall:: Tuesday, November 29, 10am-11am, St George's Church Coffee Morning

Alison Donnison, one of the organisers of the project, who with the help from her family created the angel wings, said: “I wanted to find something special for Christmas which the whole community could enjoy.

"I heard about street angels painted on walls and thought this would be a bit more personal to our community and I hope people will want to get involved.”

Details of where the completed Street Angel can be seen will be confirmed in a few weeks’ time.

Street Angels work in towns and cities across the UK and are linked via the Christian Nightlife Initiatives Network which was launched in July 2008.

