A list of accidents, assaults and other concerns is included in Sunderland City Council’s annual Health and Safety report for 2018/19.
The paper, due to be debated by the council’s ruling cabinet on Tuesday September 17, also features details of ‘near miss’ events on Wearside, as well as efforts to make sure they aren’t repeated.
Other cases featured in the report include:
1. Cremator installation
The installation of a new cremator at Sunderland Crematorium, in Chester Road, in May 2018 could have cause ‘major injuries’ or even death.
According to the report, a contractor working at the site left the cremator in an ‘unsafe condition’.
This followed a previous ‘near miss’ at the beginning of the project when the old cremator was being removed.
2. Person found ‘semi-conscious’ after Civic Centre car park fall
A member of the public though to be ‘under the influence of’ alcohol or drugs was found lying on the floor in the basement of Sunderland Civic Centre’s car park in December 2018.
The person was thought to have fallen from a vehicle ramp and was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment, although their injuries were not considered life threatening.
An inspection of the car park found ‘No Pedestrians’ signs on the ramp warning the basement was closed were faded.
Work has also now been completed to reduce gaps between railings on vehicle ramps in an attempt to prevent more falls.
3. Fall at Port of Sunderland
A port worker tripped and fell about 6 ft while unloading steel slabs from a ship’s cargo hold in June 2018.
Guidelines said ‘fall arrest bags’ should have already been placed where the incident happened, but hadn’t been done – despite the injured worker having previously identified the hazard himself ‘but had taken no action’.
4. Houghton Feast
Organisers of the annual Houghton Feast reported ‘a number of incidents’ during the Saturday’s parade at October 2018 event.
A review subsequently recommended handing responsibility for the Feast to the city council’s own in-house events team or that contracts for its running be beefed up.
The council’s report added ‘a meeting has taken place to address these issues’.
