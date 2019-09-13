Death of dock worker at Port of Sunderland among cases to be examined by council chiefs
The explosion which killed dock worker Brendan Eccles will be examined by Sunderland City Council chiefs in a review of the authority’s health and safety issues.
The much-loved 61-year-old husband, dad and grandad was killed in an explosion at Port of Sunderland on July 27, 2018.
An investigation was launched after the incident, with Northumbria Police working with the Health and Safety Executive. An inquest was also opened into his death by the Sunderland Coroner.
A pre-inquest review into Mr Eccles’ death is due to take place on October 24 this year.
The incident is one of a number health and safety to be discussed by city leaders at a meeting of Sunderland’s ruling cabinet on Tuesday September 17.
The paper features details of incidents, ‘near miss’ events, and well as efforts to make sure they aren’t repeated.
Another incident is also listed at the port, involving a worker who tripped and fell about 6ft while unloading steel slabs from a ship in June 2018.
The council’s report said the investigation into the incident which claimed the life of Mr Eccles ‘is on-going and subject to legal privilege therefore no details can be disclosed’.
At the time of the incident, Mr Eccle’s family released a statement paying tribute to the loving man they had lost.
It read: “We are absolutely devastated by what has happened.
“Brendan was a loving husband, father and grandfather and we are still coming to terms with this tragic loss.
“Brendan was kind, thoughtful and well-liked by everyone who knew him and words cannot describe what has happened.”