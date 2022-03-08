Ashbrooke Sports Club seeking permission from Sunderland planning bosses to upgrade cricket facilities
A sports club on Wearside could soon benefit from new and improved cricket facilities under proposals lodged with planning bosses.
Ashbrooke Sports Club is seeking permission to replace its existing two lane, non-turf cricket practice facility, including new perimeter fencing and gated access.
The new cricket practice facility would be located next to the tennis courts on the sports club site.
A heritage statement, submitted to development chiefs at Sunderland City Council, had outlined the reasons for the project.
It reads: “Sunderland Cricket Club is based at Ashbrooke Sports Club which is within a conservation area.
“The cricket club have submitted a planning application to replace the existing two-lane training facility at Ashbrooke Sports Club.
“The proposed plan submitted shows a design in keeping with existing on-site facilities and the local area.
“The existing facility is now beyond repair and dangerous to use so to enable us to continue using the site for training purposes we must [sic] replace the facility”.
The heritage statement goes on to say: “The new facility will be made of green powder steelwork with green netting to enclose the space, there will also be a green perimeter fence around the facility to protect it from abuse and protect spectators and visitors to the ground.”
Ashbrooke Sports Club includes facilities for rugby, bowls and squash, as well as cricket, with a range of teams using it for training and competitive matches.
The facilities of the sports club are also used by local schools and youth groups.
A decision on the proposed cricket practice area is expected to be made in coming months.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00220/FUL