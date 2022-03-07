All of the discounts you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week 2022

Aimed at driving footfall to venues, whilst also introducing diners to places they maybe haven’t tried before, the week features a range of offers for £5, £10 or £15.

With discounts running from Saturday, March 12 until Sunday, March 20, all you have to do to take part is to download the relevant voucher for the restaurant you want to try at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week

Here’s all the deals to take a bite out of

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns - with plenty of deals

::Posh Street Food, Stack Seaburn

One of the few Stack venues with its own sit-in area, Posh Street Food specialies in gourmet kebabs and breakfast stacks.

For Restaurant Week, you can enjoy a Tandoori chicken kebab for £5; posh loaded fries ( chicken or halloumi for £5) or two brownies for £5.

::No 2 Church Lane

Angelo's Ristorante

One of the city centre’s only dedicated burger restaurants, No2 Church Lane has some imaginative range of burger toppings, as well as a good vegan range. It’s also ideal for pre-theatre dining.

Their offer is £10 for smash burger and sea salt fries; £10 for a churchy fried chicken burger and sea salt fries; £10 for vegan burger and sea salt fries or £15 for any of the above with any starter. Upgrades also available.

::808 Bar & Kitchen, corner of St Thomas Street

One of the city’s prettiest restaurants, 808 is a great choice if you’re dining with friends.

For Restaurant Week, you can pay £10 for any 2 tapas and a side; £10 for any pizza and a side or £15 for any four tapas.

::Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

One of the most-popular traders at Stack, gyros don’t come much better than at Acropolis.

Gyros, unfortunately, aren’t on offer for Restaurant Week, but you can pick up a Greek Salad for £5; special fries for £5 or a kid’s box for £5.

::Angelo’s, West Sunniside

One of the longest-running restaurants in Sunniside, Angelo’s has racked up a number of a national awards for its high-quality Italian dishes.

Enjoy their food with flair for £15 for two courses from the special restaurant week menu.

::Asiana Fusion, Echo 24

With its cracking views along the River Wear and friendly service, Asiana is a particularly good for group dining due to its large site.

For Restaurant Week it’s £15 for a two-course meal, available Sunday to Friday only.

::Bao Down, Stack Seaburn

Stack’s newest trader, replacing Longhorns on the upper plaza, Bao Down is one of the only places in the area serving traditional Chinese steamed buns – with some great fillings.

Their offer is £5 for Korean Fried Chicken (3 pieces); £5 for Tofu Katsu Curry with Rice or £5 for Loaded Korean Pork Fries.

::Big Fat Indian Kitchen, Stack Seaburn

Serving up Thali and other Indian street food, Big Fat Indian Kitchen offers some big flavours.

Pay £5 for Big Fat Indian Rolls (Chicken or Paneer); £5 for Onion Bhaji Pav or £5 for Chicken & Masala Chips.

::Boojie Burger, Stack Seaburn

Another trader that’s ideal for warming you up for a night at Stack, Boojie Burger has a good menu of classics and more.

Pay £5 for a Chicken Burger; £5 for Pulled Pork Dirty Fries or £5 for Mac & Cheese.

::Cafe 1851, Mackie’s Corner

One of the independent businesses to have brought new life to historic Mackie’s Corner, Cafe 1851 has a decor full of city heritage.

Their offer is £15 for two portions of pasta and two plain garlic breads.

::Chapo’s Tacos, StacK Seaburn

Enjoy some Mexican classics in the heart of Seaburn at Chapo’s Tacos

Their offer is £5 for quesadillas (all fillings) and £5 for fajitas (all fillings).

::Chilli Mangoes, Tavistock Place

One of the city’s most-vibrant restaurants, Chilli Mangoes has offers a medley of flavours with its South Indian street food.

Their offer is £15 for a starter, main, rice, naan or chips, popadom, and a soft drink or pint of lager or cider.

::Downey’s, Stack Seaburn

For some of the best fish and chips in the city, tuck into a chippie tea at Downey’s.

Their offer is £5 for small fish & chips, £5 for cod bites & chips (3 pieces) or £5 for large battered prawns & chips (5 pieces).

::ENFES, Derwent Street

A long-standing favourite in the city centre, ENFES offers great-sized portions of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine.

Pay £15 for a 3-course meal.

::Gatsby, Park Lane

For some traditional pub grub with good-sized portions, head to Gatsby where you can pay £10 for two courses or £15 for three courses.

::Grannie Annie’s, Marine Walk

Views don’t come much better than at this seafront pub, which is perfect for dog walkers.

Pay £15 for 3 courses.

::Grosvenor Casino, Sunniside

The city’s only casino also has a good-sized restaurant.

Pay £5 for any signature fries; £10 for any pizza and a pint or £15 for rump steak (with fries, onion rings and Caesar salad side and steak sauce) and a pint.

::Healthy Thaim, Stack Seaburn

Save yourself some calories, and some pounds, with a visit to this Thai place with a twist.

It’s £5 for chicken infusion boxes; £5 for chicken Chinese curry or £5 for chicken salad box.

::Holy Duck, Stack Seaburn

£5 for Cheese & Bacon Fries; £5 for a Duck Wrap or £5 for Halloumi Fries

::Hotel Chocolat, the Bridges

Sweet tooths will be satisfied with this offer of £5 for brownie and hot chocolate.

::House of Zen, Seaburn

Tuck into pan-Asian cuisine with a view priced £15 for two courses from the Restaurant Week menu.

::Laywawa’s Cafe, Stockton Road

Voted best British Fusion Cafe North East at the Northern Enterprise Awards 2021, Laywawa’s has more offers than most for Restaurant Week. It’s £5 for breakfast bap/ toastie and drink or cake; £5 for any kids meal and drink or cake; £10 for LayWawas award-winning burger meal; £10 for main course and starter or dessert from the regular menu; £15 for 3 courses from the regular menu or £15 for LayWawas award-winning burger plus any drink or dessert.

::Let There Be Crumbs, Roker Hotel

One of the city’s largest tearooms, their offer is £10 for the lunch offer for two courses or £15 for the dinner offer for three courses.

::Lucky Cat Boba, Park Lane

Incredibly popular with students, the city centre’s only bubble tea cafe is offering £15 for 2 special bubble waffles and 2 large bubble tea drinks.

::Poetic License, Roker Hotel

An ideal choice for soulful street food – make sure to try their own brand gin, distilled on site.

Their offer is £10 for the lunch offer for 2 courses or £15 for dinner for 3 courses.

::Port of Call, Park Lane

Renowned for its generous portions and party vibe, Port of Call is offering two courses for £15.

::Prego, Seaburn

The city’s newest restaurant, which has transformed the former Martino’s site, will be announcing its offer soon.

::Seaburn Bay, Coast Road

The seafront chippy, popular for its beef dripping chips, is offering £5 for any kids meal; £10 for cod and chips including a soft drink and £15 for a seafood platter.

::Seaburn Inn

The £6m pub with rooms has proved a popular addition to the seafront. They’re offering £5 for a dessert or £15 for starter and main.

::Six Pierpoint

One of best-decorated restaurants in the city, with a great selection of dishes, Six is offering £5 for any tea or coffee and selected cakes; £5 for any tea or coffee and homemade jam and whipped double cream on toast with homemade granola; £10 for 2 soups of the day served with cheese on toast or £15 for a cheese board or charcuterie board and a glass of wine or a glass of Prosecco.

::So Smooth Co, Stack Seaburn

The city’s only dedicated smoothie bar has some great, healthy options. You can pick up two smoothies of the day for £5. Don’t be put off by the improvement works on the pavements outside – they’re still open for business.

::Spent Grain, John Street

An excellent addition to the city centre, Spent Grain is offering £10 for 2 brunch items; £15 for 2 Spent Grain breakfasts and £15 for 2 courses from the lunch menu.

::Sunderland Bowl, Sunniside

Enjoy some bowling, as well as a sharing platter for £15.

::Sunderland Greyhound Stadium, Newcastle Road

Have a night at the dogs while tucking into two courses for £10.

::Tequila Tequila, Galen Building

The family-friendly Mexican restaurant is back open for business.

They’re offering £5 for any of the following starters - breaded mushrooms, loaded potato skins (V), Tequila Tequila BBQ wings or hot wings, jalepenos and loaded nachos (V)

£10 for a starter and one of the following mains - taco, enchilada, fajita, Nacho Libre pizza, burritos ( choice of fillings = classic chicken, beef chilli, roast vegetable (V), five bean chilli (V) )

£15 for a starter, main, 1 soft drink including tea or coffee and 1 of the following dessert options - hot chocolate fudge cake or 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream.

::The Keel Lounge, High Street West

One of the city centre’s largest coffee shops, The Keel Lounge is great for family catch ups. They’re offering £5 for panini & pot of tea or coffee; £5 for toasty & pot of tea or coffee; £5 for sponge cake & custard / cream with pot of tea or coffee; £10 for 2 Full English breakfasts and pot of tea of coffee for (breakfast served until 11.30am) and £15 for 2 main meals & 2 pots of tea or coffee.

::The Little Cakery by the Sea, Stack Seaburn

Pick up any two daily counter items for £5.

::The Looking Glass, Sunniside

A charming city centre restaurant with an Alice in Wonderland theme, The Looking Glass is offering £10 for any main and a side

and £15 for any two burgers.

::The Old Vestry

A Fawcett Street staple, The Old Vestry is offering £10 for 2 meals served between 12 pm - 5 pm or £15 for a 3 course evening set menu.

::The Palm, Hylton Riverside

One of the city’s most-fun venues, with the bonus of plenty of free parking, The Palm is running an offer of £10 for 2 courses

and £15 for 3 courses.

::The Sweet Petite, Mackie’s Corner

Another Mackie’s Corner success story, The Sweet Petite is offering £5 for any signature brownie & large barista coffee and £15 for any two cheesecakes & two tray bakes.

::Ttonic, Vine Place

City centre favourite Ttonic is running an offer of £5 for any small pizza and any 330ml bottle; £10 for any large pizza and any two 330ml bottles and £15 for any large pizza, loaded fries, and a bottle of Prosecco.

::Victor’s, Low Row

Victor’s is plating up proper pub grub at £10 for 2 courses from the Restaurant Week menu

::YOLO, Stack Seaburn

Stack’s coffee shop deals are £5 for Biscoff Waffle, £5 for Cheese & Bacon Toastie and £5 for Eggs Benedict.

::ZZa Pizzeria, Stack Seaburn

Pick up a pizza at £5 for large margherita, £5 for a large pepperoni and £5 for large ham & mushroom

Spent Grain in John Street