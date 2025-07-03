Plans for a Sunderland manufacturing business to expand and improve its on-site operations have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for Argus Powerbend at Pennywell Industrial Estate.

The company, also known as Argus Fluidhandling, provides “high quality and cost-effective design and production of hose and tube assemblies for a wide range of markets”, according to its website.

Argus Powerbend, Pennywell Industrial Estate, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Plans also included the demolition of a single-storey canteen building, as well as a new “two-storey infill construction between existing factory buildings one and two, and associated works to facilitate [a] one-way system, re-location of parking bays and new cycle provision.”

Plans were submitted with a design and access statement which said the scheme would see the “construction of a new factory unit to the rear of the site to accommodate an expanded range of industrial processes”.

Meanwhile, proposals for the infill construction provided in between the existing factories aimed to “relocate the removed kitchen facilities”.

It was noted that the introduction of a one-way system and revised site layout would “improve site manageability and safety” and “reduce the volume of HGV traffic produced by the client by providing facilities on site to eradicate the need for third-party involvement in the production line”.

Applicants added the proposed arrangement would also “relieve pressure on the local road network and A19 corridor.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans there were no public objections.

The plans were recommended for approval by council planning officers at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday (June 30) and after being put to the vote, the scheme was approved unanimously by councillors.

Council planners, in a committee report published ahead of the meeting, said the site was located within the key employment area of Pennywell Industrial Estate and was acceptable at the location proposed.

The council’s environmental health team was consulted and raised no objection and the council’s ecologist also raised no issues, subject to planning conditions aiming to “protect biodiversity and prevent the risk of harm to protected species from the outset of the development”.

Planning documents noted the site is “directly adjacent to a wildlife corridor” and that recommended planning conditions were linked to “removal of hedgerows and trees, the installation of bat/bird boxes, biodiversity and [a] habitat management and monitoring plan”.

The council committee report added: “The development relates to the construction of a new industrial unit, modifications to existing units and site layout within an existing employment site.

“The design and materials are considered acceptable and would not have a negative effect on the existing street scene, nor would there be a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity.

“Subject to the imposition and adherence of recommended planning conditions, there would be no detrimental impact on the biodiversity or geodiversity of the site.

“The development would result in a 15.68 per cent increase in habitat units […] which is considered acceptable.

“Subject to the imposition and adherence to recommended planning conditions in regard to contamination, highway and pedestrian safety and water and wastewater management, the proposal would not result in an increased risk of contamination, have a negative impact on highway and pedestrian safety or increase the risk of flooding within the site or locality.”

Applicants, in a previous design and access statement, said the site and plans “promote local economic growth by facilitating the combination of two factory sites into a singular site, acting to keep a large manufacturer within the region.”

Council planning documents added the plans would also increase parking provision at the site.

This includes extra car parking spaces, the provision of five disabled parking spaces and new light goods vehicles / public carrier vehicles spaces, along with 10 cycle parking spaces to “encourage the use of sustainable transportation among employees and visitors” and cabling infrastructure to provide new electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Martin Haswell, a member of the Planning and Highways Committee, welcomed the planning application and parking improvements.

“This is broadly positive news, especially around the fact that they’re going to have electric vehicle charging bays and cycle bays and disabled parking bays for the workforce to get to and from,” he said.

“I’ve got residents who travel there as part of my ward [Pallion] includes Pennywell and it sounds like an excellent investment in the area.”

Cllr Haswell also asked if a traffic management plan for the site could specify business vehicles avoiding certain routes to reduce impacts on residential streets.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02502/FUL