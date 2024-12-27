Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a Sunderland manufacturing business to expand and improve its on-site operations have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Argus Powerbend at Pennywell Industrial Estate.

The company, also known as Argus Fluidhandling, provides “high quality and cost-effective design and production of hose and tube assemblies for a wide range of markets”, according to its website.

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking permission to construct a new factory building at the company’s Sunderland base, with an “associated loading bay and canopy structure”.

Argus Powerbend, Pennywell Industrial Estate, Sunderland. Credit Google Maps

Plans also include the demolition of a single-storey canteen building, as well as a new “two-storey infill construction between existing factory buildings 1 and 2, and associated works to facilitate [a] one-way system, re-location of parking bays and new cycle provision”.

Plans have been submitted with a design and access statement which notes the scheme would see the “construction of a new factory unit to the rear of the site to accommodate an expanded range of industrial processes”.

The proposed infill construction provided in between the existing factories aims to “relocate the removed kitchen facilities”.

It was noted that the introduction of a one-way system and revised site layout would also “improve site manageability and safety” and “reduce the volume of HGV traffic produced by the client by providing facilities on site to eradicate the need for third-party involvement in the production line”.

The design and access statement adds: “This will relieve pressure on the local road network and A19 corridor.

“The site promotes local economic growth by facilitating the combination of two factory sites into a singular site, acting to keep a large manufacturer within the region.

“Materials compliment the surrounding estates that reflect the character of Sunderland.

“The proposed development site is off Hylton Road, bus stops are located along the road close to the site.”

A planning application submitted to the council also indicates that the development, if approved, would see an increase in full-time employees, from 92 to 103.

A decision on the plan will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 21, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02502/FUL