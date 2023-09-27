Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a Grade II-listed building in Sunderland city centre into apartments have been given the go-ahead by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved plans for the future of 110-112 High Street West at a meeting this month.

The Grade II-listed building, which sits on the corner with Bedford Street and adjacent to the city’s listed ‘Hutchinson’s Buildings’, dates back to around 1876 and was once a bank.

Apartments planned at listed building in High Street West, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Over the years the building has been expanded, with a two-storey flat roof extension to the rear.

New plans from X8 Properties Ltd aimed to convert the building’s upper floors into 14 self-contained apartments, as well as creating a new commercial unit on the ground floor.

The apartment scheme proposed a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom, studio and mezzanine apartments, all with integrated living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms.

Applicants confirmed they would “primarily seek to let the apartments to students but would want the flexibility to offer the accommodation to non-students as well”.

At a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on September 18, 2023, councillors voted to approve the application.

It is expected that eight of the apartments will be solely student accommodation and the remaining six will “have the potential to accommodate non-students”.

The planning approval will be subject to the completion of a section 106 agreement, a legal agreement typically used to secure funds from developers to reduce the impact of developments.

A financial contribution has been requested towards ecology mitigation, including addressing impacts from “increased recreational disturbance” on coastal nature sites.

A report presented to councillors this month said the plans would “secure the future of the listed building in a sustainable use that will ensure its long-term conservation”.

The council committee report added: “The impact of the development on the character and appearance of the Sunniside Conservation area is acceptable whilst appropriate levels of amenity will be afforded to prospective occupants and there will be no negative impact on the amenity of neighbouring dwellings.

“There will be no negative impact with regard to flooding or highway safety.

“The 60/40 split providing student and non-student accommodation provides a mix of residential types and subject to an appropriate condition and confirmation of the split via a section 106 agreement, the residential split is appropriate.

“The ecological implications have been assessed and subject to relevant conditions and a financial contribution towards coastal protection to be made via a section 106 agreement, the scheme is considered acceptable”.

Under planning conditions apartment plans for the building’s upper floors must be brought forward within three years.