Apartment plans approved for ex-computer repair shop site in Sunderland

Plans to convert a former computer repair shop into studio apartments have been given the green light by council development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
1 Victoria Place, St Mark’s Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps1 Victoria Place, St Mark’s Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps
1 Victoria Place, St Mark’s Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 1 Victoria Place, which sits on the junction of St Mark’s Road and Chester Road.

According to documents submitted to council officials, the Millfield site has been vacant for years and was most recently used as a computer repair and upgrade shop.

New plans aimed to convert the building into two self-contained one-bed apartments, with each flat having a dedicated main entrance off St Mark’s Road.

Proposals included one studio apartment based on the ground floor and one studio apartment based on the first floor.

A design and access statement, submitted with the application last year, noted the building was “in need of significant investment to avoid falling further into a dilapidated state”.

This included the need for upgrades to mechanical and electrical services, insulation works, some window replacements and roof works.

Other proposals for the site included a new “render finish” and reinstating previous first floor window openings, with the apartments also targeted at the “student accommodation market”

Developers added no parking would be provided due to the site’s sustainable location close to public transport.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on June 14, 2023.

The approval is subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement, to help secure funds from the developer towards “ecological mitigation and management measures” in respect of coastal nature sites.

A decision report prepared by council planners added: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in principle.

“The design is considered acceptable, and the development would not have a negative impact on the street scene or the locality.

“It would not have a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity or highway and pedestrian safety and, subject to securing a S106 or unilateral agreement regarding ecological mitigation and management measures the proposal would not have a negative impact on the natural environment”.

Under planning conditions the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the apartments plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/01961/FUL

