Sunderland City Council has validated an application for 1 Victoria Place in the Millfield ward, which sits on the junction of St Mark’s Road and Chester Road.

According to documents submitted to council officials, the site has been vacant for years and was most recently used as a computer repair and upgrade shop.

New plans aim to convert the entire building into two self-contained one-bed apartments, with each flat having a dedicated main entrance off St Mark’s Road and access to a communal external bin store.

1 Victoria Place, St Mark’s Road. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

If plans are approved, one studio apartment would be based on the ground floor with a floor area of 43m² and one studio apartment would be based on the first floor with a floor area of 37m².

A design and access statement submitted with the application notes the building is “in need of significant investment to avoid falling further into a dilapidated state”.

This includes the need for upgrades to mechanical and electrical services, insulation works, some window replacements and roof works.

New plans for the site propose a new “render finish” to help “provide a contemporary appearance to a prominent end-of-terrace site”, as well as the removal of all signage and reinstating two former first floor window openings.

The design and access statement adds: “There is a real willingness by the applicant to invest heavily in the refurbishment of this near-dilapidated building, and whose principal aim is [to] provide high quality living accommodation in the area.

“The proposal follows a common trend of change of use residential developments in the area.

“A survey of the existing property determined that only studio apartments would be feasible for the site as it stands, which suits the applicant’s aim of targeting the student accommodation market.

“The proposed layouts clearly demonstrate that all internal floor areas will meet minimum space standards.”

Developers also noted no parking would be provided due to the site’s sustainable location close to public transport, and that the development would not cause negative impacts on the street scene.

The design and access statement added the proposal could also be a “positive addition to the area, not only because of its size, bulk and appearance, but also because of its relationship to neighbouring properties”.

A decision on the application will be made later this year once a period of council consultation has concluded.