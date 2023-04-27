News you can trust since 1873
Anger over slow progress on Keel Square propeller artwork repair after vandalism

A row has broken out over the long timescale in repairing a vandalised piece of public artwork in a key location in Sunderland city centre.

By Tony Gillan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

The Echo reported recently that the Propellers of the City installation in Keel Squre, damaged by yobs in December 2021, was to be temporarily removed then returned to the same position in 2025 when work on the nearby Culture House is completed.

The interactive piece, a few metres from The Peacock pub, honours the heritage of both Sunderland’s glass and shipyard heritage. It features many photographs of those who worked in the yards.

Sunderland Conservatives , however, have slammed the timescale for repairs, with Councillor Sam Johnston, shadow cabinet member for Culture and Communities, saying: “Sunderland City Council's failure to repair the sculpture in a timely fashion is an embarrassment for our city.

Special expertise and materials are needed to repair the sculpture.Special expertise and materials are needed to repair the sculpture.
“It should not take up to four years to complete this work, nor should we have a vandalised piece of public art just sitting, surrounded by metal fences in the middle of a popular city centre area.

“If the council was serious about regenerating our city, they'd have dealt with this issue much more quickly. I can think of very few other cities where something like this would be allowed to rumble on for so long.”

The council has said the tendering process and specialised nature of the work make the process longer.

Labour council leader Councillor Graeme Miller hit back at Cllr Johnston.

The Propellers of the City sculpture has been fenced off since vandals struck in December 2021.The Propellers of the City sculpture has been fenced off since vandals struck in December 2021.
Cllr Miller said: “We are naturally disappointed about the time it will take to repair about the Propellers, but our anger is directed to the mindless vandals who committed this damage in the first place.

“Clearly, we want to return this piece of art to its former glory. But this is a permanent and unique piece – a bespoke commission that was specially fabricated to stand in position for decades to come.

"It therefore requires us to procure the right supplier to fulfil the particular requirements for the remediation of this amazing piece of artwork.

How Propellers of the City looked a few months before it was vandalised. Picture by Stu Norton.How Propellers of the City looked a few months before it was vandalised. Picture by Stu Norton.
“It has to be said that the Tory Party’s sudden impatience and pang of incredulity seems somewhat delayed and cynical, given the damage was done two years ago, and they have only just seemed to have noticed now.

"Same old Tories, complain about everything, answers for nothing.”