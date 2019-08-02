Inside Chambers

Amazing pictures show Chambers as it was left when it closed - and inside the clock tower at Mackie's Corner

These amazing pictures show inside the historic Mackie’s Corner building in Sunderland city centre – including Chambers pretty much as it was left when it closed.

Friday, 02 August, 2019

Developers have big plans for the Victorian Hutchinson’s Buildings – better known as Mackie’s Corner – but before work goes ahead, we took a tour to see inside this amazing historic building.

We look forward to seeing the developers’ vision become a reality.

Chambers

Former Chambers nightclub inside Mackies Corner, on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West.

Former Chambers nightclub inside Mackies Corner, on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West.

