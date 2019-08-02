Amazing pictures show Chambers as it was left when it closed - and inside the clock tower at Mackie's Corner
These amazing pictures show inside the historic Mackie’s Corner building in Sunderland city centre – including Chambers pretty much as it was left when it closed.
By Chris Binding
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 11:45
Developers have big plans for the Victorian Hutchinson’s Buildings – better known as Mackie’s Corner – but before work goes ahead, we took a tour to see inside this amazing historic building.
We look forward to seeing the developers’ vision become a reality.