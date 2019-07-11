Those were the days at Chambers

15 pictures which remind us what an AMAZING night out Chambers was in Sunderland

Was it Sunderland’s best night out ever?

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 06:00

Chambers opened in the Grade II-listed Hutchinson’s Building in High Street West in 1987, and defined nightlife in Sunderland for a whole generation of Wearsiders.

It was the first Sunderland club to see a live broadcast from Kiss FM, and also played host to DJs Judge Jules, Danny Rampling, and Farley Jackmaster Funk among others.

The club closed in 2002, leaving behind fond memories – which we are taking a delve into here.

1. In the DJ booth

Any requests?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. You look good on the dance floor

Picture from the heady days of 1992

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Friends together

Some top camera poses there

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Remember when it looked like this?

After refurbishment work in 1990.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

