15 pictures which remind us what an AMAZING night out Chambers was in Sunderland
Was it Sunderland’s best night out ever?
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 06:00
Chambers opened in the Grade II-listed Hutchinson’s Building in High Street West in 1987, and defined nightlife in Sunderland for a whole generation of Wearsiders.
It was the first Sunderland club to see a live broadcast from Kiss FM, and also played host to DJs Judge Jules, Danny Rampling, and Farley Jackmaster Funk among others.
The club closed in 2002, leaving behind fond memories – which we are taking a delve into here.