Council urged to scrap reintroduction of replacement bin charges in Sunderland

Council chiefs axed the £25 charge in April – but only for 12 months.

At the moment, each household is entitled to one replacement green landfill waste bin and one replacement blue recycling bin free of charge if they are stolen or set on fire.

Now Liberal Democrats councillors have tabled a motion for the full council meeting on January 25, in a bid to stop the fee being reintroduced.

Coun Julia Potts

‘Unfair fee’

Lib Dem Councillor for Millfield and Thornholme Julia Potts said the party believed it was unfair to charge people when their bin had been stolen or destroyed.

“The £25 replacement wheelie bin charge was totally hated by local people who had their bins stolen or set on fire through no fault of their own,” said Coun Potts.

"The charge also meant people went without bins and couldn’t get rid of their waste and recycling responsibly.

Coun Claire Rowntree

“The scrapping of this unfair fee has been well received by residents since April but I fear that bringing it back during the cost of living emergency and just as the Government’s help with rocketing energy bills would be completely unfair and a total disaster.

“People pay enough Council Tax as it is – the least they can expect from the Council is a free wheelie bin if theirs is stolen or burnt out.”

‘We always keep our services under review’

Sunderland City Council Deputy Leader Coun Claire Rowntree said the authority was still drawing up its budgets and was looking for input from council tax-payers: “We always keep our services under review and that’s why, recognising where we can help hard-pressed residents, we scrapped the replacement charge,” she said.

“We are continuing to look at where and why there is demand for replacements and continuing to work with residents and landlords to help make sure everyone has appropriate and proper facilities to dispose and recycle household waste.

“We’re now in the budget setting process and are continuing to look at this and many other important matters.

