Next steps for ‘heritage and eco country park’ at former Elemore Golf Course

Plans to further develop a ‘heritage and eco country park’ at a former Sunderland golf course are set to go before councillors for decision next week.

In recent years, Sunderland City Council has been looking at new uses for the vacant 61-hectare Elemore Golf Course site in the Hetton ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regeneration plans were developed following a council ‘Let’s Talk’ public consultation, with local residents calling for the site to be transformed into “usable green space” and for measures to address antisocial behaviour.

The former Elemore Golf Course site, ahead of work starting.

The wider vision for the site included the creation of a heritage and eco country park boosting biodiversity and providing education and leisure facilities for visitors.

In February, 2022, the first phase of works were given the green light which included converting existing golf club buildings on site into a community-run garden centre and café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hybrid planning application, submitted in 2022, proposed changing the wider golf course area into a heritage and eco park with associated infrastructure, such as woodland planting and car parking.

The council’s application also sought outline permission to set up a community farm, camping/education facilities and a miniature railway, with detailed ‘reserved matters’ proposals expected to be submitted in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning, design and access statement confirmed the hybrid application represented the second phase of regeneration work at the site, with an aim of providing a“safe recreational space for families”.

According to planning documents, the proposed country park would be the largest feature offering around 55 hectares of open green space connected by a network of paths for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, landscaping proposals included extensive woodland, hedgerow planting, wetland creation and wildflower meadow planting, as well as a number of play parks.

In the north and west of the site an “EcoZone” was proposed, with an aim of “protecting and enhancing existing habitats of value” by using enclosures and fencing to “control” public access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing car park would also be retained and updated, with electric vehicle charging points installed, as well as an overflow car park incorporating a new access off Elemore Lane.

The hybrid planning application is expected to be discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers, in a report prepared for decision-makers, have recommended the scheme for approval outlining several benefits.

This includes the proposals seeking to “reuse an existing building and promote and provide a community facility within a site that has been mothballed since 2019”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report adds: “It is considered that the proposed development would be acceptable in principle at this location, and that it would be acceptable in relation to its design and visual impact (including on amenity green space) subject to the compliance with / discharge of recommended conditions.

“It would have no unacceptable impacts on residential amenity, highway safety, and ecology, or in relation to contamination subject to the discharge of and compliance with recommended conditions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final say on the application rests with members of the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 9, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and will be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad