Convenience store plans submitted to Sunderland City Council to convert former Traveller's Rest pub
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Traveller’s Rest public house, which sits adjacent to Mill Terrace in the Shiney Row area.
The pub site was recently listed for auction after suffering significant damage from a fire last year which destroyed large parts of the roof.
It has been reported that the pub building was listed in the auction as a ‘development opportunity’.
New plans submitted in July, 2024, are seeking permission to change the use of the building from a “derelict pub to a small convenience store”.
At the time of writing, there were a small number of planning documents available to view on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.
Proposed floor plans show how the ground floor would be subdivided for the shop use, with a checkout counter, shop units, storage areas, a chilled alcohol area, toilets and internal cycle parking for staff.
However, the submitted planning application form does not provide any details on opening hours or employment numbers for the proposed development.
The Traveller’s Rest fire happened on March 25, 2023, and firefighters spent almost four hours putting it out.
No one was injured in the weekend blaze but a joint investigation was launched by police and fire services following the incident.
The pub site was listed to be auctioned online via the Agents Property Auction website earlier this year.
The auctioneer described the building as: “A semi-detached two-storey property with basement” and “former public house which has recently sustained fire damage predominantly in the roof and first floor”.
It was also noted that the “property would suit a variety of uses subject to the correct use class including a great residential development opportunity”.
A decision on the shop plans will be made following a council consultation exercise, which allows consultees and the public to have their say.
Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 19, 2024.
For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01481/FUL
