Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire damaged Traveller's Rest has a guide price of £9,000.

A former pub which was set alight almost a year ago is to be auctioned with a guide price of just £9,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traveller's Rest in Mill Terrace, Shiney Row, a popular pub in its day, caught fire on Saturday evening, March 25, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters spent almost four hours putting it out and a joint investigation was launched by police and fire services. No one was injured.

The damage was extensive, but the pub is to be auctioned online as lot 20 online via the Agents Property Auction website on Thursday, February 29.

The pub caught fire in March 2023.

The auction opens at 10am with bidding opening 24 hours prior.

The auctioneer described the building as: "A semi-detached two storey property with basement, the Travellers Rest is a former public house which has recently sustained fire damage predominantly in the roof and first floor.