Former Sunderland pub the Traveller's Rest in Shiney Row goes up for sale at £9,000
A former pub which was set alight almost a year ago is to be auctioned with a guide price of just £9,000.
The Traveller's Rest in Mill Terrace, Shiney Row, a popular pub in its day, caught fire on Saturday evening, March 25, 2023.
Firefighters spent almost four hours putting it out and a joint investigation was launched by police and fire services. No one was injured.
The damage was extensive, but the pub is to be auctioned online as lot 20 online via the Agents Property Auction website on Thursday, February 29.
The auction opens at 10am with bidding opening 24 hours prior.
The auctioneer described the building as: "A semi-detached two storey property with basement, the Travellers Rest is a former public house which has recently sustained fire damage predominantly in the roof and first floor.
"The property would suit a variety of uses subject to the correct use class including a great residential development opportunity."