Boris Johnson set to become next PM
Boris Johnson has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party and will become the UK's next prime minister after defeating Jeremy Hunt.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 12:19
Mr Johnson said it was an "extraordinary honour and privilege" to be elected Tory leader.
Mr Johnson won with 92,153 votes compared to Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.
His share of the vote was 66.4% – slightly lower than the share won by David Cameron in 2005.
He praised Theresa May, saying it was a privilege to serve in her Cabinet.