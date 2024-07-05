25 energetic pictures from Sunderland's slick General Election count operation at Silksworth

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 22:53 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 06:46 BST

Sunderland’s slick election count operation is in full swing.

Ballot box runners and counters are making their way through the thousands of votes cast in the city.

Sunderland is famed for its speedy counts, with the council teams priding themselves on their accuracy and efficiency.

For many years the city was first to declare a result, and still holds the record, but it lost its crown in 2017 and is yet to regain it.

1. Counting in Sunderland

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Counting in Sunderland

2. Counting in Sunderland

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3. Counting in Sunderland

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

4. Counting in Sunderland

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

