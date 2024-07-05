Ballot box runners and counters are making their way through the thousands of votes cast in the city.
Sunderland is famed for its speedy counts, with the council teams priding themselves on their accuracy and efficiency.
For many years the city was first to declare a result, and still holds the record, but it lost its crown in 2017 and is yet to regain it.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.