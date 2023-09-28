Police vow swift action against suspected vandals who felled tree at Sycamore Gap

News you can trust since 1873
By Ross Robertson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
Police officers have condemned the vandalism of an iconic Northumberland tree and vowed to bring anyone responsible to justice.

 

Northumbria Police say a full investigation has been launched after the Sycamore Gap Tree was felled overnight in what officers believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism.

 

Officers say a range of enquiries are now ongoing, with the support of partners, as police look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify those involved.

 

The tree is a world-renowned landmark and the vandalism has caused understandable shock and anger throughout the local community and beyond.

 

People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023
People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region.

 

“As a Force, are fully committed to finding out the full circumstances and we will consider every tactic at our disposal in this investigation.

 

“Anyone found to have been responsible for this damage – which we believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism – can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

 

“I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch with us.”

 

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

 

“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.

 

“I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.

