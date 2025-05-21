Police launch appeal to find Sunderland woman left with head injuries after bus assault
Just after midnight today police received a report of a disturbance on board the number 63 bus which was travelling towards its final destination in Silksworth.
It is believed a woman, who boarded earlier at Ryhope Road, has sustained injuries to her head.
However, she has left the scene near to Silksworth Health Centre, walking in the direction of Blind Lane, before emergency services were able to provide medical treatment.
Officers are looking to identify and locate the woman to ensure she is safe and well – and are now asking for the public’s help.
The woman is described as approximately five feet tall, between 40-60 years with her hair in a bun, wearing blue jeans, a white top, and black jacket.
The woman, or anyone who knows her, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.
For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.
Please quote reference number: NP-20250521-0006.