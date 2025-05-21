Officers are appealing to identify and locate a woman following a suspected assault on a bus in Sunderland which left her with head injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after midnight today police received a report of a disturbance on board the number 63 bus which was travelling towards its final destination in Silksworth.

Police are searching for a woman who sustained head injuries after an assault on a bus in Sunderland. | S

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Pensioner banned from roads after knocking over 81-year-old man in Washington

It is believed a woman, who boarded earlier at Ryhope Road, has sustained injuries to her head.

However, she has left the scene near to Silksworth Health Centre, walking in the direction of Blind Lane, before emergency services were able to provide medical treatment.

Officers are looking to identify and locate the woman to ensure she is safe and well – and are now asking for the public’s help.

The woman is described as approximately five feet tall, between 40-60 years with her hair in a bun, wearing blue jeans, a white top, and black jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, or anyone who knows her, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250521-0006.