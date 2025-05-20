Pensioner banned from roads after knocking over 81-year-old man in Washington

A 78-year-old woman has been fined and banned from driving after knocking over a fellow pensioner in Washington.

Mariyah Pavlova-Eyre failed to stop when the 81-year-old man stepped off the pavement in Fatfield Road, Washington, on Monday, March 17.

The zebra crossing on Fatfield Road where the incident took place. | Google

The widower’s Vauxhall car pushed him about a metre sideways, inflicting five fractured ribs, heavy bruising and swelling to his leg – and he was rushed to hospital.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Pavlova-Eyre, of Albert Place, Columbia, Washington, saw him but did not brake until almost on the crossing.

In a statement, her victim said he had been left with rib pain, a swollen right leg and a left leg which felt shorter than before.

The court was told Pavlova-Eyre was of previous good character and had no motoring convictions but was driving without a valid licence.

Her solicitor said this was only because her Bulgarian licence had become invalid on the UK leaving the European Union after Brexit.

Pavlova-Eyre pleaded guilty to charges of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving without a licence - and was banned from driving for a year.

Prosecutor Ruth Forster said: “The victim states that he was walking home from doing some shopping and that he intended to cross Fatfield Road, from west to east.

“He approached the zebra crossing, stopped and looked for the traffic coming. He says he saw a car coming from the left and stopped to wait for it to stop.

“He also looked to the right and noticed the defendant’s car coming towards him, and describes it as slowing down, so he believed that it was coming to a stop.

“He therefore started crossing the road and looked to the left to thank the driver who had stopped.

“He describes himself as being less than halfway across the crossing when he was hit by the defendant’s vehicle.

“He describes being pushed back about three or four feet and he remembers hearing a thump as the vehicle hit him.

“He then remembers people crowding around him and an ambulance subsequently arriving. He stayed in hospital for two nights.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, described the accident as “a momentary loss of concentration” on Pavlova-Eyre’s part.

Mr Westgarth said: “She’s been driving for the last 60 years, both in Bulgaria and in this country.

“This was purely an accident. She stopped very quickly which I believe is an indication of a slow speed.

“Her driving wasn’t dangerous, it was not a fast speed. This was a momentary lapse of concentration which could happen to anyone.

“The punishment for this lady is that she loses her good record. She has been quite traumatised by the accident. Since the accident she has not driven.”

Magistrates also ordered Pavlova-Eyre to take an extended retest, due to what they said was her “incompetent driving”.

They fined her £485, with a £194 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.