Police close road after reports of a collision involving a car and a bus near Sunderland city centre

Police have closed a road in Ashbrooke following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:05 pm

Officers were called to Thornholme Road in Sunderland on Wednesday evening (March 16) after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a bus.

Police have closed the road while recovery work is carried out at the scene to remove the vehicles involved.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident or when the road will reopen to members of the public.

Police have closed Thornholme Road following a road traffic collision on Wednesday, March 16.

