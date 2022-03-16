Police close road after reports of a collision involving a car and a bus near Sunderland city centre

Officers were called to Thornholme Road in Sunderland on Wednesday evening (March 16) after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a bus.

Police have closed the road while recovery work is carried out at the scene to remove the vehicles involved.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident or when the road will reopen to members of the public.

