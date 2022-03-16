Police close road after reports of a collision involving a car and a bus near Sunderland city centre
Police have closed a road in Ashbrooke following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:05 pm
Officers were called to Thornholme Road in Sunderland on Wednesday evening (March 16) after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a bus.
Police have closed the road while recovery work is carried out at the scene to remove the vehicles involved.
It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident or when the road will reopen to members of the public.
Read More
Read MoreJACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Teen said 'I want to go home' and refused to fight be...