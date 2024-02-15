Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The auctioneers' pictures inside the house tell no lies.

A property auctioneer has defended using images of cannabis farm paraphernalia taken inside a house it is trying to sell.

The company says it is to present a completely honest picture of the property to potential buyers.

The terraced house, on Houghton Road in Hetton-le-Hole, is advertised on the websites of Landwood Property Auctions and Rightmove.

Both websites show pictures of the freehold property with dozens of plant pots at the address where police carried out a drugs raid a year ago.

This was part of an operation across Sunderland in which police said they had seized £50,000 worth of drugs. The cannabis plants were then destroyed. The Echo reported at the time that four people had been arrested.

The two/three bedroom house (it has an attic) opposite Hetton Cemetery is for sale with a guide price of £30,000 and a minimum opening bid of £25,000.

The pictures used to advertise the sale do not pull their punches; something the auctioneers have rigorously defended, though one Echo reader described it as "shocking".

The Echo is using the pictures courtesy of Landwood.

Kate Lay, partner at Landwood Property Auctions, said: “Although it might come as a shock to the average homebuyer, this is an end of the market property that auctioneers and estate agents routinely work with.

“We work very closely with LPA Receivers to help recover funds from properties such as this to repay debts and provide a positive solution for the community.

“We have become experts in this field and our online auctions provide the quickest and most honest route to achieve a sale.

"We are completely transparent in all listings, words and pictures, so any potential buyer knows exactly what they are purchasing from us. It also helps place the guide price in context.

The house was raided in February 2023.

“Like all good estate agents, Landwood Group takes a common sense approach to such listings and we aim to give potential buyers the information they need to make an informed decision.”

Rightmove has also been approached by the Echo but the property company is yet to respond.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation is ongoing after a suspected cannabis farm was discovered at an address on Houghton Road, Hetton-le-Hole in February 2023.