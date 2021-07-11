Families have been sharing their "come on England" photos!

Your pictures as Sunderland cheers on England in Euro 2020 final against Italy

Whisper it … “it’s coming home”.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:27 pm

As we head towards the Euro 2020 final where Gareth Southgate’s England side will face Roberto Mancini’s Italy at Wembley, you have been flying your red and white colours with pride.

Echo readers came in their droves to share fantastic England-themed photographs with us on Sunday, July 11.

So grab your scarf and stick on a bit of Fat Les – here are some of your favourite snaps to celebrate the milestone day.

1. Cheeky

Lilah Haddock age 4.

Photo: Kayleigh Hudson

2. Flag

Katie says: "Come on England!"

Photo: Brooke Laidler

3. Baby love

Savannah age 11 months.

Photo: Sasha Bell

4. Feeling blue

Evelyn-Rose Baker age 2.

Photo: Kayley Knight

