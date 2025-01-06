Your chance to name Sunderland's new River Wear footbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been making its mark across the Wear in recent months - and now Sunderland residents are being invited to name the new landmark footbridge.

Set to open this summer, the new footbridge will link the major Riverside developments on either side of the Wear.

Sunderland City Council has announced that community groups will feed into a list of possible names, which will then be put out to a public vote, enabling people from in and around Sunderland to make the final decision on the moniker for the new bridge.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Just like the Northern Spire - which was named by our residents - we want local people to have their say on what we call this iconic new bridge, which will be used by many thousands of people every week when it opens later in the year.

“The footbridge is one of those developments that - as it’s gone from vision to a reality - has captured the interest and imagination of local people.

“From speaking to residents, it’s clear there is an enormous sense of pride about this bridge already, and so it’s important that they have a chance to select a name that really connects with them and that is befitting of a landmark that is so significant to the changing Riverside Sunderland area.”

Local people and businesses are already benefitting from the bridge’s construction.

21 local people have secured jobs working on the bridge, four apprenticeship roles have been created, six work experience students have been able to learn on site and Volker Stevin - the contractor constructing the bridge - has supported 66 hours of education engagement to local schools.

The construction of the new city landmark reached another significant milestone last month when the strand jacks used to lift the central section of the structure were removed. Now the jacks have been disconnected, work will commence to install the bridge deck.

The bridge is one of a number of developments underway at Riverside Sunderland, now widely recognised as one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects.

The scheme seeks to double the number of people living within Sunderland city centre while providing workspace for up to 10,000 jobs.

Several major developments have already commenced as part of the regeneration programme, including the Maker & Faber office buildings, Culture House, Eye Hospital, Housing Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), and Vaux Housing.

Look out for the shortlist of possible names being out for public vote soon.