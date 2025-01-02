21 big developments happening in Sunderland in 2025

From a major new visitor attraction to new housing, bars and the game-changing TV and film studios, here’s a round up of some of the big developments heading our way.
1. Crown Works Studios
2025 should see spades in the ground for the major Crown Works Studios in Pallion. The biggest single development in the city since Nissan, the studios will see one of the largest filmmaking and TV studios in Europe on the banks of the Wear, creating more than 8000 jobs. | Submitted
2. Culture House, Keel Square
One of the biggest city centre developments, and set to fill a gap in visitor attractions in the city, is Culture House. The £27m culture hub will offer a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces - as well as a coffee shop. Due to open in autumn 2025, it's expected to attract more than half a million visitors a year. | Sunderland Echo
3. New River Wear footbridge
One of the biggest additions to the city in 2025 will be the new River Wear footbridge due to open in the summer. The new footbridge, which is yet to be named, will help connect all of the Riverside developments, improving accessibility to the city centre and Sheepfolds and providing a major boost to footfall. | CREO
4. New retail park, Farringdon
Work has started on a new retail outlet which is set to create over 100 jobs for the city. Located on the site of the former Farringdon Police Station and adjacent land, the multi-million-pound retail development will see the creation of a new B&M Homestore, Costa Drive-thru, Greggs, The Tanning Shop and Westway Vets veterinary practice. It's due to open in autumn / winter 2025.
The development of the 32,100 sq ft site is being carried out by Almscliffe Dhesi Developments. | Almscliffe Dhesi
