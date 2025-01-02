21 big developments happening in Sunderland in 2025

4 . New retail park, Farringdon

Work has started on a new retail outlet which is set to create over 100 jobs for the city. Located on the site of the former Farringdon Police Station and adjacent land, the multi-million-pound retail development will see the creation of a new B&M Homestore, Costa Drive-thru, Greggs, The Tanning Shop and Westway Vets veterinary practice. It's due to open in autumn / winter 2025. The development of the 32,100 sq ft site is being carried out by Almscliffe Dhesi Developments. | Almscliffe Dhesi