Young city performers set to shine in Northern Star Sunderland Empire show

Northern Star Theatre Arts is returning to the Empire stage for a sparkling show after being hit hard by the pandemic.

Based at Sunderland College Bede campus, the theatre school is one of the biggest and longest established in the city, with a strong reputation for providing young casts for professional shows such as Annie, Evita and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

When the pandemic hit, the school was forced to close its doors which was hard for both students and staff alike.

Northern Start Theatre Arts, at Bede Campus, Sunderland College

As restrictions fully eased and classes recommenced, principal Geri Feeney knew she needed to ensure her students had the opportunity to step into the spotlight once more.

Now, they are gearing up to perform at the Empire once more to present 15 Years of Stars on April 11, 2022.

Featuring students aged from four to 16, the show is a celebration of the long-standing success of the school, the magic of musical theatre and, most importantly, the young performing talent of Sunderland.

Geri said: “This performance means so much to the students and myself. When we think back to lockdown, when we were unable to physically be together and theatres were closed, there was just something missing.

"This industry provides livelihoods for so many people and theatre is our passion here at Northern Star. When the lights go down and the curtain rises and the children step onto the stage, it will be something truly special.”

*15 years of Stars is at the Sunderland Empire on Monday, April 11 at 7pm with only limited tickets now available from AGTtickets.com

