World Book Day: Another 20 fantastic costumes as children across Sunderland dress up as their favourite book characters

Children across Sunderland have been dressing up for World Book Day.

Children across the region are dressing up as part of World Book Day today.

By Jason Button
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:22 am

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – looks to allow every child across the country a chance to pick up, read and enjoy books and storytelling.

The celebrations are back this year and children across Sunderland have dressed up as their favourite characters.

Here are just some of the brilliant pictures sent into the Echo from families across Wearside.

1. Delightful Dino

Elliot Beau Crampton, aged 4, spent his day as a dinosaur.

Photo: Fiona Smith

2. No sign of the wolf!

Emmie, 7, dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood.

Photo: Emma Hopper

3. Scary Miss Trunchbull!

Five-year-old Tori Devlin took inspiration from Matilda for her costume.

Photo: Kenya Faye Watson

4. Careful of the beast!

Heidi used a wolf to add to her World Book Day look.

Photo: Amber Louise Woods

