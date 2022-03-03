World Book Day in Sunderland on Thursday, March 3.

World Book Day in Sunderland: 25 creative costumes as your children dress up as their favourite characters

Families across Sunderland, the North East and beyond are celebrating their love of reading.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:38 am

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – aims to give every child and young person a book of their own, starting a lifelong love of reading for pleasure, telling stories and sharing books.

And as the annual celebration arrives for another year, children on Wearside have pulled out all the stops with some fantastic fancy dress to embody their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Echo from proud families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once, but we will be running more in due course. For more information about how to share your picture with us, click here.

1. Encanto

Lucy dressed as Mirabelle from Encanto for World Book Day.

2. Little princess

Millie Florence, age 7 months, as Snow White. The fairest of them all!

3. Magical

Harper spreading some magic as The Book Fairy.

4. Hideaway

Mia age 10 as Mary Lennox from The Secret Garden.

