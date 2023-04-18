Worker dies at Sunderland's Nissan plant after taking ill

The company has confirmed that the man passed away on Monday, April 18. He has not been identified.

The death is understood not to have been work-related and the plant is continuing to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Pennick, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, confirmed the man had died and said that the thoughts of the entire plant were with his loved ones.

A worker has passed away at Sunderland's Nissan plant

“Sadly a member of our team passed away while at work today,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, and those close to him, at this extremely sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nissan employs around 6,000 people at its Sunderland plant. The factory, which opened in 1986, produces the Qashqai, Juke and all-electric Leaf.