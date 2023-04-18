News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Worker dies at Sunderland's Nissan plant after taking ill

A worker has died after being taken ill at Sunderland’s Nissan plant.

By Kevin Clark
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

The company has confirmed that the man passed away on Monday, April 18. He has not been identified.

The death is understood not to have been work-related and the plant is continuing to operate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Pennick, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, confirmed the man had died and said that the thoughts of the entire plant were with his loved ones.

A worker has passed away at Sunderland's Nissan plantA worker has passed away at Sunderland's Nissan plant
A worker has passed away at Sunderland's Nissan plant
Most Popular

“Sadly a member of our team passed away while at work today,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, and those close to him, at this extremely sad time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nissan employs around 6,000 people at its Sunderland plant. The factory, which opened in 1986, produces the Qashqai, Juke and all-electric Leaf.

In February it announced its biggest ever intake of apprentices, with 140 jobs on offer in areas including manufacturing, maintenance, business administration and engineering.

Related topics:NissanSunderland